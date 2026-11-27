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Wear & Tell with Harsheni Maniarasan is Indian Link’s newest fashion column exploring personal style, cultural stories and everything in between. Through candid conversations with members of the Indian-Australian community, we uncover the stories and identities woven into what we wear. From everyday staples to statement pieces and style inspirations, we’re celebrating individuality, identity and culture – one wardrobe at a time.

In this edition, we meet RAKHEE CHANDRA, who draped the offbeat saris in the ongoing Powerhouse Liverpool exhibition The Offbeat Sari. Rakhee’s love of fashion finds expression in her flair for draping saris for everything from everyday wear to special occasions, inspiring women to embrace their individuality with confidence. When she’s not around saris, the Sydney-based Rakhee is an audiologist, speech pathologist and clinical psychologist.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What does your style say about you before you say a word?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Unique and out of the box!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What is your go-to colour (palette)?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Oh, I love all colours – but if I really had to pick one, it’d have to be gold. There’s nothing like a glamorous gold tone.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Tell us about your boldest fashion moment?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Hmm, it’s got to be when I walked the ramp in FOMA fashion runway back in September 2024. I had 11 metres of two Kanchipuram silk saris on me, and trust me, they were heavy to say the least. I’d say that was possibly my boldest moment yet.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What are your four wardrobe must-haves?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Tunics, loose pair of pants, linen shirts, and most importantly saris – I have over 600 of them. It makes me feel like I have ten people’s wardrobes in one! Earlier I mentioned that I had walked the FOMA ramp in 2024, but something else I genuinely enjoyed about that event was that I had done all the styling and provided the accessories for high pleat fashion. All the models who had walked that day wore my clothes, accessories and shoes. It was so wonderful to see! So, it’s this little crazy world of mine – my sarees and I – I’ve easily got every kind you could think of.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What’s the best fashion advice you’ve ever received?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: I remember reading somewhere that you are not what you wear, but how you wear it. I strongly believe in no brands, because to me, I don’t feel I necessarily have to flaunt branded items to look good and feel good. Frankly, I could be wearing a $2 clothing but it all really lies in how I wear it, and I think wearing it with confidence triumphs everything else.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Any designers whose works you’ve been following for a while?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: I adore Masaba, so I’d say House of Masaba. She’s just remarkable, and it’s not that I like brands as I said, but I like where she comes from. It’s the person she has grown into and the tenacity that she carries through life and its challenges. So for that, I stand up and loud applaud for where she’s now and what she’s doing with her craft. Beyond the brands, it’s the stories that matter to me and the loud, bold choices they’re unafraid to make.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Biggest fashion indulgence?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Back in 2024, on a trip to India, I went to around seven to eight different cities splurging on whatever I saw and liked; I kept couriering it to my hometown, to my mum’s address and so when it was time to collect my haul and return to Australia, I realised that I had approximately 53 kilos of stuff: jewellery, clothes, shoes and bags, you name it! Possibly 10 kilos were jewellery alone. So yes, that was certainly a very well-spent trip.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: A fashion rule you’d happily break?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: More expensive, good quality items are better. I’d gladly break that rule anytime.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: An Indian textile you cannot resist?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Satin saris are my weakness!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What does ‘home’ look like in your wardrobe?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: My wardrobe is essentially almost all saris. From a walk-in wardrobe to a couple of cupboards, plus a dedicated one in my garage, my saris are stored in about four or five different places at home. They’re all beautifully kept, though, and they’re a real source of joy.

RAPID FIRE

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Outfit mood board or spontaneous creations?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Spontaneous creations.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Saris or lenghas?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: I’ll be honest, I only own a single lengha. So, sarees all the way!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Gold or silver?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Gold.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Minimalism or maximalism?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Maximalism, any day.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Tailoring or streetwear?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Streetwear.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What is at the top of your fashion wish list?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: I’ve been wanting to get finger cuffs. I think it’s a really pretty accessory, and when you really look into the details and you add them to your outfit, it’s really nice to have them.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Whose wardrobe would you raid?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Oh that’s a tough one! Hmm, there’s an actress named India Beaufort, I found her when scrolling on Instagram one day, and I really adore her fashion sense. So, I’d pick her.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Tell us your repeat offender – the piece you wear too often?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: A pair of loose pants, a linen shirt and a long tunic type of jacket. Perhaps it comes from insecurities, but I really feel comfortable wearing loose garments. You can’t go wrong with this combo though, I believe.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What is your getting ready soundtrack?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: It’s always 1990s music. Every time I’m dressing up, I put on 1990s hits – English, Indian, anything really!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Is there a trend you’ve recently jumped on?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: I think winged eyeliners and going really bold with my eyeliner choices. I truly do feel that the older I’m getting, the bolder I’m becoming. Back in my 20s, I would never wear makeup and suddenly when I hit 40, I discovered this whole love for it! I’ve really gone from a minimalist to a maximalist.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Tell us the story behind what you’re wearing today.

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Today, I’m wearing a pair of loose black satin pants with an elastic at the ankle and a red gold top. Just my work at home fit, simple and easy.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Finish this sentence, I feel best dressed when…

RAKHEE CHANDRA: I’m dressed in bling!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: How do you wear your Indian identity?

RAKHEE CHANDRA: Anywhere I go where I can wear a sari, I will. In fact, I almost always wear a sari and I love experimenting with the different ways I can drape and style them. It’s become one of my favourite things to do!

The ongoing Offbeat Sari Exhibition has 53 mannequins where the saree is worn in a unique way, from the Sporting sari to the Fusion sari and the Reclaimed sari, where I draped all of them. This was a dream project for me because I dress sarees as a passion for weddings and events, so this was definitely a thrilling opportunity.

READ ALSO: Wear & Tell with Hiral Adhyaru