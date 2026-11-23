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There’s something about Europe in spring that feels almost unreal. Maybe it’s the pastel-coloured buildings glowing in soft sunlight, or the way cobblestone streets seem to whisper stories from centuries ago. Or maybe it’s the scent of fresh pastries drifting through bustling squares. travel european cities

In April, I set off on a journey across seven cities – Munich, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Bratislava, Salzburg, and Innsbruck – and every stop felt like stepping into a completely different world.

Munich: Where old-world charm meets Bavarian soul

Our journey began in Munich, where the city centre feels like a living postcard. At Marienplatz, the iconic Glockenspiel chimed as crowds gathered below, cameras ready. Climbing the tower of St. Peter’s Church rewarded us with sweeping views over terracotta rooftops.

But what stayed with me most wasn’t just the landmarks – it was the feeling. Wandering through markets like Viktualienmarkt, or stepping into the ornate interior of Asamkirche, everything felt rich with detail and history.

A day trip to Neuschwanstein Castle was straight out of a fairytale – literally. Perched above the Alps, it looked like something Disney might have dreamed up, surrounded by mountains and the shimmering Alps.

Berlin: A city of stories

Berlin felt completely different – grittier, deeper, and layered with history. Standing beneath the Brandenburg Gate or walking through Checkpoint Charlie, you can’t help but feel the weight of the past.

At the East Side Gallery, colourful murals stretch across remnants of the Berlin Wall, transforming history into something expressive and alive. And from the glass dome of the Reichstag Building, the city unfolds in every direction – a powerful blend of old and new.

Prague: A fairytale come to life

If I had to pick a favourite, Prague would be very high on the list. The moment we stepped into the Old Town, it felt magical.

One of my most unforgettable memories was walking across the Charles Bridge in the rain. The sky had turned grey, the cobblestones were slick, and the statues looked even more dramatic against the storm. Instead of ruining the experience, the rain made it feel more real, almost cinematic, as if we were part of the city rather than just visitors.

Prague Castle, with its vast courtyards and sweeping views, felt like stepping into another time. But it wasn’t just the landmarks — it was the smaller moments: wandering through narrow streets, watching the Astronomical Clock in Old Town Square, or trying something new to eat. Those moments made the city feel alive. travel european cities

Vienna & Bratislava: Elegance and hidden gems

Vienna brought a different kind of beauty — calm, elegant, and timeless. Its grand buildings and peaceful gardens felt almost effortless, while Easter markets added colour and energy. Just a short trip away, Bratislava offered a quieter, more intimate experience, with its charming Old Town and unexpected details that made it feel like a hidden gem.

Salzburg: Music, mountains and magic

Salzburg felt peaceful, almost like time slowed down. The views from Hohensalzburg Fortress were unforgettable – rolling hills, alpine peaks, and the old town below.

What made it even more special was recognising scenes from The Sound of Music brought to life. Walking through the gardens of Mirabell Palace and Gardens – where the iconic “Do-Re-Mi” scene was filmed – felt surreal, like stepping straight into the movie. We also saw the original Villa Trapp, the real-life home of the von Trapp family, which added another layer of meaning beyond the film itself.

At Schloss Hellbrunn, the famous trick fountains were both hilarious and unexpected – hidden jets of water would suddenly spray from benches and pathways, catching everyone off guard. It was such a fun contrast to the elegance of the rest of the city. Nearby, the glass pavilion at Hellbrunn – where “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” was filmed – felt instantly recognisable, making the whole experience even more immersive.

Walking along the Salzach River, crossing delicate bridges, and exploring baroque squares made every moment feel cinematic. And just when I thought it couldn’t get better, the nearby Alps delivered some of the most breathtaking scenery of the entire trip.

Innsbruck: Where the mountains meet the sky

Innsbruck was the perfect finale. Surrounded by towering mountains, it felt smaller and quieter – but no less stunning.

Taking the Nordkette cable car up to the “Top of Innsbruck” was surreal. One minute you’re in the city, and the next you’re above the clouds, staring out at endless peaks. Down below, the colourful buildings of the Old Town and the famous Golden Roof added to the charm.

An unforgettable journey

Each city had its own personality, yet together they created something unforgettable. If there’s one thing I took away from this trip, it’s this: Europe isn’t just beautiful – it’s alive with stories. And sometimes, all you have to do is wander down a cobblestone street to feel like you’ve stepped into one.

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