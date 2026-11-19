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Archer Park – the site of last year’s horrific Bondi Beach terrorist attack – is in the midst of a makeover. Walking over Bondi’s now-infamous footbridge towards the beach, I notice new turf has been laid. The emerald grass is fenced off, with no access allowed. It’s only a few weeks until Sharing Light, a large-scale art installation, will transform this site of trauma and loss into a space of hope and community spirit, to mark one year since the antisemitic attack. Sharing Light Bondi

Sharing Light will comprise 6,200 clay vessels, each holding a solar-powered light, arranged in a grid in spruced-up Archer Park. As the sun sets, each vessel will start glowing, becoming fully illuminated by around 9.00pm to create an immersive field of light.

The installation will open on the evening of Friday 4 December – the first night of Chanukah, the Jewish festival of light – and remain until Monday 14 December, the anniversary of the Bondi attack. This timing is intentional: the terrorists targeted the Jewish community at Bondi’s annual Chanukah by the Sea celebration at Archer Park. And the message of light overcoming darkness is at the heart of Chanukah; it also resonates more broadly in today’s chaotic world.

Although it’s been almost a year since the attack on my Jewish community, which took 16 precious lives and injured dozens more, the massacre is never far from my mind. The reminders are particularly stark every time I’m at Bondi Beach – which is almost daily. On my regular walks to the beach from my Bondi home, I always cross the footbridge from which the gunmen opened fire.

The cards and flowers are long gone, but a painting of a bee remains on the side of the footbridge – in memory of beautiful Matilda Bee, the youngest victim of the massacre – alongside an Australian flag, with a menorah underneath.

And as I descend the steps of the footbridge, I see The Mitzvah House (mitzvah meaning good deed), a kiosk near the entry to Archer Park, an official memorial centre for those who perished on December 14.

Bondi Beach – which had always my happy place – has been tainted.

So I’m looking forward to coming together with my fellow Sydneysiders to experience Sharing Light and create a more positive association with Archer Park and its surrounds. Already, preparing for Sharing Light has been a source of meaning for so many – including me.

Each of the clay vessels which make up Sharing Light have been handmade by members of the public, from Jewish schoolchildren and their teachers, to Bondi locals, to survivors of the terrorist attack. One of the vessel-making workshops I attended was at capacity with over 200 people, and the energy and excitement in the room was palpable. Shaping my clay into a pot and making a hole at the base for the solar light was a simple task, taking less than 20 minutes, yet it felt like a significant act of solidarity amidst all the grief. Indeed, this is the intention of the artists who conceived of Sharing Light: for community to work together to reclaim Archer Park.

But Sharing Light isn’t just for those of us who’ve had the opportunity to contribute to the artwork. It’s for everyone; created for, and open to, people of all faiths, backgrounds and ages. It will also be wheelchair and pram-accessible, with pathways between the vessels and a wider path circumnavigating the clay vessels.

Dr Vicki Leibowitz, one of the artists behind Sharing Light, says the artwork is an opportunity for people to come together as an act of care. “It’s a space for the wider community to acknowledge what has happened and restore some light in the world. Please join us.”

Sharing Light runs from December 4-14 at Archer Park, Bondi Beach. Entry is free. The Park is open 24 hours/day.

READ ALSO: Bondi Beach massacre: No, we are not okay.