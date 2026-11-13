Pushkal Irusumalla: Badminton dreams

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At just 17, while many teenagers were preparing for university, Sydney-based badminton player Pushkal Irusumalla packed his bags and boarded a one-way flight to Malaysia to pursue his sporting ambitions. Two years later, the 19-year-old Indian-origin shuttler has trained across Asia and Europe, competed internationally, and climbed to a career-high world ranking of No. 318.

Now he has his eyes set on an even bigger stage: the Olympics.

“I want to be the world No. 1 badminton player,” Pushkal told Indian Link.

Currently in Sydney and preparing for his next competitive season, he is chasing his Olympic dreams while also hoping to help more Australians discover and connect with badminton.

A dream that began on Sydney’s badminton courts

Pushkal moved to Australia from India when he was just one year old. He was introduced to badminton by his father at the age of 12 as a recreational activity.

It wasn’t long before it turned into a competitive pursuit – he went on to become a state champion in his age category.

Inspired by Malaysian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei and the country’s established badminton culture, he decided to pursue the sport professionally after high school.

“At 17, I moved to Kuala Lumpur to train at Sports Affairs,” he revealed. “My days often began at 4 am, with on-court sessions, individual coaching and gym training extending into the evening.”

The family behind his international ambitions

Behind Pushkal’s badminton ambitions has been extensive support from his family. With coaching, accommodation, international travel and tournament participation carrying considerable costs, that support allowed him to pursue opportunities overseas.

“My dad mainly was funding everything,” Pushkal recalled, sharing how his father worked multiple jobs to support his training.

During his time abroad, he met Oliver Shepherd, co-founder of Badminton Ventures, who began supporting his journey and helping him access international opportunities.

Pushkal’s first international tournament took him to Mexico, where he progressed through qualifying before narrowly losing a three-game match against a seeded opponent. In his debut year on the international circuit, Pushkal competed in eight tournaments, rising from being unranked to a career-high world ranking of No. 318 at just 18. He also reached the Round of 16 at the Oceania Championships.

When the journey took an unexpected turn Pushkal Irusumalla badminton

The journey, though, was far from linear – marked by injuries, challenges, tough defeats, and the financial realities of pursuing professional sport.

During training periods in Denmark and Malaysia after the Oceania Championships, Pushkal began experiencing fatigue that affected his performance. “Medical assessments identified central nervous system fatigue and overtraining syndrome, requiring me to step away from intensive training,” he shared.

Pushkal has since returned to Sydney to focus on rebuilding his fitness and is working with the Centre of Excellence as he prepares for his next international season in 2027.

Alongside his training, Pushkal is also exploring ways to sustain his international career financially. He has launched an Australian Sports Foundation fundraising campaign with a target of $25,000 and is exploring partnership opportunities with Sydney-based businesses interested in supporting emerging athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushkal Irusumalla (@pushkal.i)

Inspiring Australia’s next generation

Pushkal’s goals extend beyond his own results. Having experienced badminton cultures across Malaysia and Europe, he believes Australia has an opportunity to build a stronger connection between its players and fans.

“I feel like you need an idol for Australia, and maybe I could be one someday,” he said.

Players like PV Sindhu and Lee Chong Wei have become household names in their home countries, inspiring younger generations to pick up a racket. Pushkal hopes Australian badminton can develop a similar connection as participation and interest in the sport continue to grow.

“I think it is going in the right direction,” he notes. “More people are playing now.”

Australia’s Indian and wider Asian communities already have a strong connection with badminton, creating an opportunity for the sport to bring players, families, and supporters together.

For Pushkal, however, growing badminton is not only about increasing participation. It is also about giving fans a reason to follow the athletes behind the matches. As a result, he has started documenting his training, recovery, and preparations on Instagram, offering supporters a glimpse into the work and sacrifices involved in pursuing badminton professionally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushkal Irusumalla (@pushkal.i)

The dream continues

With his next international season planned for 2027, Pushkal is focused on getting back on the international circuit, improving his world ranking, and working towards future Olympic qualification, as badminton prepares for the introduction of a new 15-point scoring system from January 2027.

From Sydney’s local badminton courts to international training academies, he has come a long way since first picking up a racket. There’s been progress, setbacks, and sacrifices, but his ambitions remain unchanged.

As Pushkal chases his goal of becoming world No. 1, he hopes his story can encourage other young athletes to believe that their dreams are worth pursuing too.

“Stay true to yourself, believe in your goal, and then just keep going. Don’t give up,” Pushkal concluded.

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