Where the Ganga flows, faith follows

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Stepping into Haridwar, the ancient temple city of India, I was enveloped by a profound sense of sanctity.

The air was fragrant with flowers and burning incense. Bells from countless temples rang out over the gentle murmur of the River Ganga, as devotees, pilgrims and curious travellers gathered on the sacred steps on the banks, known as ghats, to take part in age-old rituals of faith. There was a palpable energy in the air – something that seemed to transcend religion and reach into the very heart of India’s spiritual heritage.

‘Gateway to God’

Haridwar, is one of Hinduism’s seven holiest cities. Located at the foothills of the Himalayas in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, it’s the pious conclave where the sacred River Ganga emerges from the Himalayan glacier and begins her long journey across the nation’s plains.

At the spiritual heart of the city lies Har Ki Pauri, one of its most sacred riverfront sites. Hindus believe this is where Lord Vishnu, one of the three principal deities of the Hindu trinity, left his footprint. Pilgrims flock here to take a holy dip in the Ganga, seeking spiritual purification and liberation from the cycle of rebirth. Every twelve years, Haridwar hosts the Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, drawing millions of devotees to its sacred waters.

I imagine it takes a particularly adventurous spirit, or deep religious devotion, to brave the crowds during the festival. But even on an ordinary day, Har Ki Pauri teems with thousands of visitors. As dusk approaches, the crowds swell further for the daaily Ganga Aarti, a ritual honouring the river, revered in Hinduism as a goddess.

As twilight descends, priests clad in saffron robes raise blazing brass lamps in synchrony, while devotional hymns echo across the water. Countless diyas, set afloat by worshippers carrying their prayers and hopes, turn the river into a shimmering ribbon of light. Watching this age-old ritual unfold, surrounded by thousands of fellow spectators, was a deeply moving experience.

Two other notable attractions are the ancient Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples, perched on separate hilltops overlooking Haridwar. Both offer sweeping views of the city and the River Ganga, beautifully illustrating the close connection between nature and spirituality that defines this sacred destination.

But Haridwar is more than its sacred rituals. Like Varanasi, another of India’s ancient holy cities, it is a place where life unfolds in all its raw, unfiltered glory. I discovered this while wandering its narrow, bustling lanes alongside saffron-clad monks, pilgrims, locals and visitors from around the world. Shops selling flowers, incense, sweets, handmade souvenirs and Ayurvedic remedies jostled for space, while the irresistible aromas of freshly fried samosas, kachoris and jalebis mingled with those of creamy lassi.

Everywhere, life was playing out in full view. People laughed, cried, shouted, bargained and begged. Some sold their wares; others offered food and clothing to those in need. Amid the noise and chaos, I found myself captivated by this extraordinary display of humanity in all its contradictions. It was life at its most vibrant and unvarnished, a reminder that I was not merely observing it, but very much a part of it.

Yoga Capital of the World

An hour’s drive upstream from Haridwar lies Rishikesh, another sacred city dotted with temples, where spirituality takes on a gentler, more meditative rhythm. Often called the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh sits on the banks of the Ganga and has long drawn saints, spiritual seekers and travellers in search of inner peace.

The town gained international fame in 1968 when the Beatles arrived to study Transcendental Meditation under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. George Harrison, in particular, was deeply drawn to Indian spirituality and spent several weeks at the ashram. Their stay proved remarkably productive, inspiring numerous songs, many of which found their way onto the band’s legendary White Album. Today, the ashram remains a place of pilgrimage for Beatles fans, a reminder of the unlikely meeting of Eastern spirituality and Western pop culture.

With the Ganga flowing through it and mountains rising around it, Rishikesh offers more than spiritual nourishment. Adventure seekers can enjoy the thrills of white-water rafting, rock climbing and rappelling, while riverside cafés serve wholesome vegetarian fare, herbal teas and international cuisine, reflecting the town’s cosmopolitan yet deeply spiritual character. Despite its growing popularity, Rishikesh retains a sense of serenity, inviting visitors to slow down, breathe deeply and reconnect with themselves.

The confluence

From Rishikesh, I ventured deeper into the Garhwal Himalayas, following winding mountain roads through dense forests, past steep cliffs and breathtaking scenery, until I reached Devprayag. Here, a remarkable natural spectacle unfolds: the emerald waters of the Alaknanda meet the darker, swifter currents of the Bhagirathi. Their confluence marks the official beginning of the River Ganga, making Devprayag a place of immense spiritual significance and extraordinary natural beauty.

Standing at the confluence, I was mesmerised by the sight of two rivers merging into one powerful current, each steeped in centuries of mythology and reverence. In Hindu tradition, this sacred meeting point is associated with sages and deities, and pilgrims believe that bathing here purifies both body and soul. I waded knee-deep into the water, and as the holy water was sprinkled upon me, I felt an unexpected rush of exhilaration.

On the journey back, I realised that these three sacred places are far more than destinations on a map. They are living chapters in India’s timeless spiritual story, where every bend of the river revealed another layer of faith, culture and breathtaking natural beauty.

TRAVEL NOTEBOOK

Getting there Fly Air India (www.airindia.com) to Delhi from where Haridwar is less than four hours by road.

Stay Hotel Bhagirathi by Atishay (www.bhagirathibyatishay.com)

Tour Operator Exotic Journeys Pvt Ltd (www.antaracruises.com).

Read more: Travel Diary of a Clueless Gori: Part 1 – Delhi