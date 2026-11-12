Kayo bowls up a bumper summer of cricket

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What makes a cricket team great? Is it the matches they win, the players who represent it or the memories they leave with fans? Summer of the Century

For Australian cricket, the coming months could offer a mix of all three. With fixtures against England and New Zealand, a five-Test tour of India and the historic 150th anniversary Test at the MCG ahead, there is plenty to look forward to.

At Fox Cricket and Kayo SPORTS’ Summer of the Century launch in Sydney this week, conversations went beyond the packed calendar to explore what makes a team memorable, how young players are changing the game and why fans remain central to cricket’s story.

The event brought together some of cricket’s biggest names, including Mitchell Starc, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Hussey, Mark Waugh, Mel Jones, Kerry O’Keeffe and Michael Vaughan.

A legacy beyond results

Australia has enjoyed success across formats, but for former batter Mark Waugh, winning in India is one of the biggest challenges, especially against their quality spin bowling.

“There is nothing like cricket in India. The atmosphere, the crowds, the quality of cricket,” Waugh said, reflecting on his experiences playing and commentating in the country.

With a busy international calendar ahead and the recent series loss to South Africa, the attention also turned to the strengths and expectations surrounding Australia’s men’s team.

Waugh praised the experience of Australia’s bowling attack, comparing it to some legendary combinations, while former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that Australia’s batters would need to take greater responsibility.

However, for one of the top-quality bowlers, Mitchell Starc, the motivation to represent Australia remains as strong as ever despite the recent defeats.

“It doesn’t take any extra motivation to pull on the Australian colours or the Baggy Green,” the left-arm pacer said.

Further, when asked about the team’s legacy, former cricketer and now commentator Mel Jones gave an interesting perspective, focusing on Australia’s ability to fight back from difficult situations and the emotional connection players build with supporters.

“I loved them because of how they made me feel, not if they won games or not,” Jones said, recalling the cricketers she admired growing up.

The next generation is already making its mark

While Australia’s established stars continue to build their legacy, another generation is already making its presence felt.

For Ellyse Perry, who has enjoyed a strong start with the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), one of the most exciting developments has been the confidence and athleticism young players are bringing to professional cricket.

“A lot of them are multi-sport players who are growing up playing a bunch of different sports. They walk into cricket and have this tremendous ability and confidence,” Perry shared.

She especially highlighted Sydney Sixers teenager Caoimhe Bray, whose athleticism and fielding have attracted attention in the WBBL.

Former Australian captain Alyssa Healy shared similar optimism about the sport’s future.

When asked about the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in India in February 2027, Healy welcomed it as another opportunity to showcase women’s cricket to wider audiences.

“I think T20 is a great showcase and a great event. So, it is exciting, and I think it will do great things for continuing to spread the game around the globe,” Healy said.

She further reflected on how domestic leagues such as the WBBL provide young players with professional training environments and opportunities that continue to raise the standard of the game.

The fans who give cricket its meaning

Beyond the matches, how the sport is presented, experienced and made accessible to fans is also becoming equally important.

If you have experienced an India-Australia match, you would know that there is something special about that atmosphere at the stadium.

Foxtel Group CEO (Streaming and Advertising) Mark Frain, went on to acknowledge the contribution of Indian cricket fans, saying that “both local fans and those travelling from overseas bring something special to the game.”

The discussion also extended to how cricket is reaching audiences beyond stadiums, with Mel Jones sharing Fox Cricket’s approach to bringing men’s and women’s cricket into the same broadcasting conversations, rather than treating them as separate parts of the game.

In an exciting announcement for cricket fans, Kayo SPORTS confirmed that every match of the Summer of the Century would be broadcast live on Fox Sports and available to stream on Kayo SPORTS. The platform also announced that the first innings of Australia’s opening ODI against England on Friday, November 13, would be available to watch for free through Kayo Freebies.

A packed calendar ahead : Summer of the Century

With the ICC World Test Championship Final and Men’s ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027, there will be plenty of attention on the results, rivalries, and performances.

The Australian men’s team begin their home series against England on November 13, playing three ODIs and five T20Is before hosting New Zealand for four Tests in December-January. Australia will then travel to India for a five-Test series before returning to the MCG for the historic 150th anniversary Test against England from March 11-15, commemorating the first-ever Test match played between the two nations at the venue in 1877.

On the other hand, Australia’s women’s team has already recorded series wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, with several players now competing in the WBBL. The team will travel to India in February 2027 for the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, followed by an ODI series against New Zealand in March and a multi-format tour of South Africa.

To learn more about the Summer of the Century, head to Kayo Sports

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