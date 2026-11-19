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As my fellow chefs and I weighed out spices for the tadka, debated the ratio of ghee vs rice for the pulao, mulled over decisions like correct size of cauliflower florets and potato wedges for that perfect bite, I paused for a moment to let it all sink in. Here I was, with three other women chefs, under the leadership of the legendary Indian chef Asma Khan, cooking for a major new Sydney institution, Parramatta Powerhouse.

Asma was in Sydney for the opening festival of the long-awaited museum. A magnificent building, it is Western Sydney’s first state cultural institution. Built on 30,000 sq feet, it sits on the banks of Parramatta River with views as far as the Sydney CBD skyline on one side and the Blue Mountains on the other. The opening has well and truly shifted the cultural epicentre of Sydney to the west.

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Earlier this year, I received an invite to be part of the month-long opening festival – to cook a community thali dinner alongside chef Asma Khan (featured on Chef’s Table, Netflix) and Australian chefs Bhavna Kalra Shivalkar of Modern Desi and Depinder Chhibber and Kishwar Chowdhury of MasterChef Australia, guided by legendary Australian chef Kylie Kwong.

I’ve been in Australia for over a decade now and especially in NSW, every year the excitement around Indian festivals and culture has only grown louder. Asma Khan Powerhouse Parramatta

But for a major museum to invite one of India’s most influential culinary forces, to create an event that celebrates Indian culture in as meaningful a way as a communal dinner, was a milestone I did not see coming.

The communal meal is one of the most powerful expressions of India’s ethos of service. On occasions big and small, we come together to cook, serve with humility, nourish with love, and clean up together. At a communal dinner, everyone is equal.

Chef Kylie had experienced one of these meals in India and immediately envisioned it as something to recreate for the opening festival of the new Powerhouse – saying in a way, that this museum exists in the service of the huge multicultural community that surrounds it.

Kylie spent months planning every detail of this meal for 200 guests before we met as a group in the Powerhouse’s kitchen, a day before the event. On the menu were five of Asma’s favourite family recipes – Methi chicken, Dahi Baingan (eggplant), Alu Gobhi (potatoes with cauliflower), Masoor Daal, Sada Pulao, Roti and Mango Sago.

Working as a group in the kitchen, I was transported back home to India, cooking together with sisters and cousins, sharing tips we’ve only heard from our elders, and using deliciousness as our only guide for answers.

Asma generously shared her life stories, experiences and knowledge of food while asking us about our lives in Australia, our families and how we juggle between running our small businesses and family life.

Chef Kylie, a master of small details, prepared the team for service flow during the event. Watching her carefully pluck herbs from the Powerhouse’s rooftop gardens and iron out every single guest’s dietary requests in the same breath, I learnt a lot just by osmosis.

She is a mentor I couldn’t have imagined having when I embarked on my own restaurant journey a decade ago.

We wrapped up a long day of prep with dinner at Simara, Powerhouse’s exemplary modern Australian restaurant on the ground floor. Sitting down in this architectural marvel of a room with high ceilings and columns, with world class chefs running the pass, it was yet another reminder that some of the best things in Australia are accessible to everyone. I highly recommend Simara – go there, the first chance you get.

We returned the next day, ready to serve, and finally saw the dining space – an expansive room with uplifting panoramic views of Sydney on three sides. Asma Khan Powerhouse Parramatta

Just being there, imagining people from all walks of life gathering for a communal dinner, celebrating Indian food, culture and women gave me goosebumps.

An Indian powerhouse at Powerhouse Parramatta

Asma’s keynote was simply inspirational. She opened her restaurant Darjeeling Express almost a decade ago with an all-woman team of chefs. Many accolades later, it remains the only restaurant of its calibre run entirely by women.

A powerhouse and a scholar, she has shattered stereotypes, challenged the patriarchy, and championed women the world over to take centre stage in spaces they were once told were not theirs to occupy.

The sun was setting on Sydney’s skyline as Asma rose to speak. Its last rays casting an ethereal glow on her face, she said in her booming voice, “Age is just a number.” She was 45 when she launched her restaurant, what many would call her second innings. And she knocked it out of the park. She reminded the many women in the room, “If I can, you too can achieve your dreams at any age.” The room erupted into applause, and I soaked in the glory of that moment – standing alongside my hero and my mentor – imagining what the future holds for my Indian community in Australia.

Dinner began with Asma serving every single guest their thali with us four chefs behind her. Second and third helpings later, the night ended with people sitting in circles, talking about food and culture with others they had just met, hugging each other, grateful for the simple joy of community that evening.

The next day, Asma stopped by at my restaurant Flyover Fritterie on her way to the airport. We sat down for chai and chaat (both her favourite things) and I felt held together by her warmth and love. She shared deeply personal stories of her team and what keeps her motivated on her path. Asma Khan Powerhouse Parramatta

“I get invites from all over the world – I never go,” Asma Khan revealed. “I came to Sydney to support the (thali dinner’s) collective of young female chefs, I came for you all – who are shaping the face of Indian food and culture here.”

Her mission to uplift Indian women and her sacrifices along the way brought us to literal tears.

The Besan Laddoo softserve we finished off with brought a child-like joy to Asma’s eyes. It was a poignant reminder for me of why I started Flyover – to nourish people, to bring joy through beautiful Indian food, made and served with love.

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This experience has left me deeply grateful and excited for a bright future. Powerhouse Parramatta provides a world class platform to showcase talent in Western Sydney, and I can’t wait to experience more of it.

To learn more about Parramatta’s new museum, head here.

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Asma Khan Powerhouse Parramatta