Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: ‘Now there is pride with Indianness’

Reading Time: 8 minutes

He holds the record for the longest-running show on Indian television. He’s a Padma Shri awardee. He has 26.5 million followers across social media.

No, he’s not a Bollywood star, but his name is just as likely to come up in conversation at your dinner table. Chef extraordinaire Sanjeev Kapoor – through his recipes, shows, and sheer presence – has helped shape kitchens across India. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

From pioneering India’s first food channel to inspiring millions with his accessible take on Indian cuisine, Chef Kapoor has been more than a household name – he’s been part of the household.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunrise (@sunriseon7)

Let’s start at the very beginning. You started your career in 1984, over 40 years ago. Tell us a little bit about your journey.

Forty years, you say, and a little bit? (Laughs). You know, people often ask me, is this something that I always wanted to do? Actually, I didn’t even know what a chef was, growing up, because we were not the kind who would, eat at a place which had chefs. Back then, it was only five-star hotels, and we had never been to one. So it was Mum that cooked for us. Dad could cook too. And when we went out, we went to Punjab Sweet House in the neighbourhood. And they had everything, from samosas to dosas.

But for a career, I always knew I wanted to do something different – something that nobody in my family or in my neighbourhood had done before.

So what was your father’s reaction? Parents of Partition wanted children who were doctors or lawyers or engineers… Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Fortunately my parents, by the time I turned 17, had seen me looking at things differently.

Rebellious young child, were you?

I wouldn’t say rebellious, but I loved to stand out. I still believe that if you have the guts to stand out, the chances of becoming outstanding are much higher.

Were you cooking at home at 17?

No, my brother was a better cook. It was his hobby.

I on the other hand, had to train for it, but studied and worked hard. I actually became successful in my industry before I was on TV. People think it was TV that was a gamechanger for me, but I was already getting attention and promotions.

Was there a sliding door moment which made you feel that this is where I’m meant to be?

At 28, I was already the best executive chef in our country, doing things which were ahead of our time. So at that young age, when you reach the peak of your career, you think, what next? What do I do more?

That was 1992 – when television was starting to break out.

‘93. Yes. So the first cable and satellite channel, ZTV, was to launch. And this opportunity came my way of being in one episode of a 13-part cooking series.

Watch: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on The Pawan Luthra Podcast

And the rest is history.

A long history, actually, I can tell you that! I said at first that I don’t want to do the show because I didn’t like its name – Shrimaan Bawarchi. I was in further studies at the time, doing Masters in Marketing Management, and was aware of concepts like positioning etc. As a chef and an educated professional, I suggested the name Khana Khazana.

The producer-director was Hansal Mehta (who’s a major filmmaker now, and who’s actually making a biopic based on me at the moment). Hansal asked me to host this show – and we filmed three episodes for ZeeTV.

All three were rejected.

Rejected?!

Yup. So I got back to working at my hotel. One day I get a call from Hansal saying, can you help me out? Apparently, the chef lined up for the ZeeTV show did not turn up at the last minute. With the shoot all set to go, Hansal had reached out in desperation. Well, I landed up on set, the episode aired – and then you can say, rest is history.

And here you are now! I’m going to draw on your forty years of experience now. The 1980s were the Amitabh Bachchan era; the 1990s, the Shah Rukh Khan era; the 2000s, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan era. How has the Indian food evolved every 10 years in your experience?

Very good question, Pawan. But actually, the change in food does not happen that fast. It’s pretty slow. The taste parameters have remained the same over these years. But there is an evolution. One thing that’s different is the conversations around healthier foods. Healthy food consumption has increased. Agreed it’s not something which is going through the roof, but it’s a good sign.

Other than that, the most significant change that has happened in last 10 to 15 years, is that within India, respect for Indian food has gone up. Now there is pride with Indianness. And also globally there’s more acceptance – I think that’s also to do with the way India is seen by the world.

Within India we also have a cross pollination of tastes – so people in south are eating more food from the north. And vice versa.

But your Punjab Sweet House was making dosas in 1984.

Yeah, it was Punjabi dosa, I can tell you that. A sambhar with too much dal and a coconut chutney without coconut.

But now there’s awareness about various kinds of rice, for example – not just basmati alone but Gobinda bhog rice from Bengal, Ambemohar from Maharashtra, black rice from Manipur. That change we can see now – more conversations around foods from different parts of India.

That’s a great segue to ask you about the new brand of Indian food you’re introducing to Australian palates. Tell us what are you doing here in Australia?

A couple of years ago, we started discussions with Coles, to bring our new range of products into the Australian market. It’s such a vibrant market now – the growth of Indians and Indian food has been significant. It’s the number one growth in terms of international foods, and that growth has been more than 60%. And the Indians here, they are the largest growing population in this country.

You’ve done your homework.

Oh, yeah. And not only does their heart beat for Indian flavours, they are also big influencers, in terms of who they come into contact with in their workplace, in their community, schools, wherever.

It’s interesting also to see the way people look at Indian food outside India.

There’s food targeted towards Indians or South Asians. And there’s food targeted towards Caucasians. And that’s how brands also work. So you see brands from England of Indian food, which Indians won’t buy. Then there are Indian products, Indian brands which only Indians are buying, which Caucasians cannot relate to! So how to go about this difference? We produce a range which feels authentic for both. I saw an opportunity where that convergence can happen, and the Arth range of food products was born. Even the packaging, the language, the ease of use, all of that we made sure is not intimidating for a local person.

What’s in our range? We have marinades. For the many meats and the high quality produce you have here. Our mint chilli marinade for example, is wonderful with barramundi. Rub it in, and put in the oven. Indian flavours, but local produce – that’s the language we talk. Our tandoori marinade – great for your French cutlets on the barbie.

Our traditional pickles can be used creatively. I just put some lemon chili pickle on oysters – went down wonderfully!

I’m going to try that. I love my oysters.

Arth lemon chilli pickle will make them special.

For a quinoa and chickpea salad recently, I made a dressing with our Sweet Lime Pickle – came out beautiful. In our range of curry pastes we have Rogan Josh and Tikka Masala. Sauces, try our Chatpati Mint Sauce and Special Chilli Sauce, which you can use in different ways. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Try our Khichdi – it is an even more healthy version, with ancient grains like millets. I call it my High Protein Risotto-style Khichidi. I’ve even made arancinis with this khichidi! We’re giving you authentic Indian flavours, but showing you extensions. Check out our recipe cards and recipes on social media.

The entire range is available in select Coles stores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

I can see your marketing studies from way back in 1994 coming together now. Sanjeev, the food business is fascinating. Chefs these days are held at almost the same pedestal as movie stars and cricket players. What is it about these celebrity chefs which makes them so special?

I don’t know what makes them special. Perhaps it’s people that make them so. What makes a celebrity? Perhaps someone that creates a body of work that’s worth celebrating? I think now people have started to realise that chefs are artists. How do you consume art? Through the senses, right? Then food is art, because it is sensorial too. A chef who works on all five senses simultaneously, I would say, is a more evolved artist!

That’s a good answer! Sanjeev, Australian produce has growing presence in India. You started by being a brand ambassador for an Australian juice, I believe. Now I’ve seen you cook with Australian avocados. What about lobsters, wines and so on.

I think Australia has stunning quality seafood, fantastic quality fruits, vegetables, amazing quality in wines.

We have filmed extensively in this country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Link (@indianlink)

What about indigenous foods? Have you used them in?

Of course. In season, if you get your hands on say, finger lime, it’s a beautiful ingredient. Or something as simple as lemon myrtle or salt bush. They’re so easy going. They transport easily too.

Sanjeev, you must be one of the most challenging persons to invite over for dinner, because of the pressure on the hosts, given your celebrity status. Now you go to somebody’s house, they’ve worked hard to cook and serve a good meal, but you’ve spotted a glaring mistake. Do you bring it up?

Okay, so first, I’m the easiest person to feed. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Why do you say that?

I never find fault in food. Unless I’m paid to do so!

Look, as a chef, I know how difficult cooking can be. So, whenever I eat with somebody who’s cooked, I’m only focusing on what is right. There’s so much that is often right.



I was at someone’s place in Bhopal once, and the hostess had cooked a wonderful meal. Which I enjoyed, and thanked her for. Later the host said to me, Sir aapne bataya nahin (You didn’t mention?) Apparently, there was a dish in which his wife had forgotten to add salt. I said, I didn’t notice that there was no salt. I thought it was good!

So that’s me, right? I’ve made a choice in my life to focus on what is good. People ask me how has my journey been so far. A bed of roses, I reply. There’s so much goodness that’s there. Let’s enjoy that. Let’s have fun with that.

That’s a great philosophy of life. Your tips for healthy eating?

Listen to your body. Your body will tell you when you are overeating. Stop eating when you’re 3/4 full. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

What do you do when your hosts force food on your plate?

You can be firm. My massi in Delhi – she’s no more now – would often say to me, you never come to visit. I said to her once, massi, I can’t come to your place because you end up force feeding me! She finally agreed when I said, look, I’ll come and eat what you’ve cooked, but the way I want to enjoy it.

So, learn to say no at the right time?

Learn to say no. Eat less than what you think you need, and (reaching for a sip of water) have much more water than you normally do.

What a wonderful way to finish our segment, with some water. But before you go, tell us, who’s playing you in the biopic Hansal Mehta’s making?

It’s not my choice but Hansal’s. My favourite though, is Vicky Kaushal.

Read Also: Plating memory: Elana Benjamin’s cookbook on Indian-Jewish food