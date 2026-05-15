Ashwyn Singh: The internet’s favourite Bollywood translator is touring Australia

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It takes a special kind of comedian to make South Asians laugh at the songs they grew up crying to. Indian-born comedian Ashwyn Singh has built an online following by translating Bollywood songs into hilariously literal English – and millions of people absolutely love him for it.

The Canada-based artist, whose ‘Desi Translations’ series has already racked up tens of millions of views, is now bringing Australian audiences a taste of his humour with his ‘Wrong Singh To Say’ tour, which runs across the country through May 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwyn Singh (@ashwynsingh)

The title itself hints at the kind of material audiences can expect: sharp observations wrapped in silliness. But Singh insists the biggest laughs rarely come from controversy.

“The show criticises a few different governments and a few different, very popular personality flaws,” he tells Indian Link. “Every joke gets a cheer from a different part of the room, but the biggest laugh always comes from something silly that 99% of people wouldn’t disagree with.”

That contrast – moving from political commentary to hypocrisy in human behaviour within seconds – is what makes Singh’s comedy feel distinctive. One moment he is exploring themes of cultural identity, immigration, religion and family; the next, he is laughing at something deeply unserious.

But none of it is carefully engineered balance, he insists.

“Honestly, there’s no balance!” he says. “There’s just what I wanted to say and finding a way to say it that results in laughs.”

Not a people pleaser

Singh is not particularly interested in making himself more “palatable” for audiences. In fact, he actively resists it.

“The point is for them to connect with who I actually am, not someone I am pretending to be,” he says. “To the degree that I didn’t choose my existence, I refuse to feel remorse for it.”

That unapologetic authenticity has become central to Singh’s comedy.

If audiences sense warmth beneath the commentary, he believes it comes from sincerity rather than strategy.

“I’m not trying to make anybody feel any type of way,” he shares. “I’m just trying to get them to understand how I feel sometimes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwyn Singh (@ashwynsingh)

Desi munda te Canadian style da combo

Born in India and now based in Canada, Singh says his journey has been less about fitting into labels and more about escaping them. While he admits he code-switches occasionally in daily life, the stage is the one place he refuses to bend.

“On stage the whole point is to be myself, and to have the freedom to do so without having to bend in any direction,” he says. “I do what I want – no switches.”

His ‘Desi Translations’ Reels on Instagram may be wildly funny, but Singh realised early on that people were responding to more than just the punchlines.

“People do hold on to their childhood with a certain fondness, before it was adulterated by responsibility,” he says. “So I think that shines in some of the songs.”

Still, Singh’s comedy is not without risk. His material frequently touches on politics, mental health and global conflicts — topics that can spark backlash online almost instantly.

“I’m probably a little more careful now, just because I have more experience and know how people will react,” he says.

But caution has not replaced courage.

“I don’t think courage is the absence of fear though, I think it’s acting despite the fear that you feel,” he explains, describing his current approach as “controlled recklessness”.

An unfunny comic

Canada, India, Europe, and now Australia – he has performed across wildly different audiences. But which crowd has surprised him the most, we ask?

“London – just because I never expected it,” he confesses.

And after finding love both online and on stage, Singh cannot possibly choose which is harder – writing a sharp 30-second Instagram reel or sustaining a meaningful 90-minute live set.

“Neither is difficult,” he says. “Writing something sincere that you can stand behind and that connects with people is difficult, the format [whether Reel or live set] is irrelevant.”

So, how is Ashwyn Singh really like off-stage? The musician-cum-writer insists he is often far less entertaining than audiences imagine.

“Honestly, I’m frequently unfunny in person,” he says. “The times I am funny are usually entirely by accident.”

“It takes specific people in my life to bring out my silly side,” he smiles.

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