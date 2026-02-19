Sahib Rana turns migrant life into comedy gold

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When Sahib Rana took the stage in Queensland for ‘Escape from Brisbane’ (from Feb 9 to 15), his latest stand-up outing alongside Vietnamese-Australian comic Andy Ho – better known as Hoey Farmer – the show was more than a split bill. It was a meeting point of migrant histories, layered identities and the kind of cultural misalignment that makes for extraordinary comedy.

The collaboration between Rana and Ho thrived on shared Southeast Asian and diaspora experiences, even if their cultural reference points differ. That dynamic is precisely what prompted this conversation with Indian Link: how Rana’s own transcontinental life feeds into the comedy he recently shared with Ho on stage.

For Rana, the realisation that his life itself was material for comedy came “pretty early”. Having lived across Africa, Europe, Canada and Australia, he grew up with a constant sense of in-betweenness.

“I’ve never fully fit anywhere,” he confesses. “To the English, I’m too Australian; to Australians I’m too English. In Kenya, I’m Indian; to Indians, I’m an NRI. I can connect with everyone and no one all at the same time – and fully belong nowhere – which is basically comedy fuel.”

Brown Man Talking

That liminal space – simultaneously insider and outsider – has become the engine of his stand-up. Rana doesn’t calculate where a crowd should laugh and where they should squirm. “I just tell my story honestly and let the audience land where they land,” he shares. “The same joke can make one person laugh and another person uncomfortable – depending on who they are. I actually like that. There’s something kind of poetic about it.”

What stands out is that his humour riffs heavily on race, stereotypes, brown identity. “I stick to what actually happened to me. I’m not trying to represent all brown people – just myself. And having friends around who’ll call you out if something feels off helps a lot. Comedy needs honesty, not exaggeration for the sake of it.”

Identity, for Rana, isn’t something he toggles depending on the room. Asked which version of himself shows up on stage – South Asian, African-born, British-rooted, Australian-raised – he rejects the perception altogether. “None of them more than the other – I just try to be real,” he says, crediting the late American comic Patrice O’Neal as an influence. “I’m the same person on stage as I am with my wife, at a wedding, or at a funeral. If I start protecting parts of myself, the comedy stops working.”

The Migrant Journey

Sahib Rana’s refusal to compartmentalise traces back to his upbringing. Moving countries was normalised early; his parents immigrated multiple times before he made the leap himself. Leaving home, however, required a different kind of courage. “Moving was normal for me – it was just life. But leaving the nest properly mattered. I didn’t move across the street, I moved halfway across the world. I didn’t even own a bed, just a mattress. That taught me how to take risks.”

The risk paid off in ways he could not have scripted. “If I hadn’t moved, I wouldn’t have lived in Canada, I wouldn’t have had those experiences, and I wouldn’t have met my wife.”

Belonging, naturally, remains a fluid concept. Rana admits he has felt out of place “pretty much everywhere at some point”. Yet a perspective offered by someone with a similar background shifted his view: “I once met someone like me who said, ‘We’re lucky – some people only have one home, we have multiple.’ That stuck with me. Comedy clubs are probably the closest thing to home now.”

It is perhaps why sharing the stage with Ho felt natural. “There’s a lot of overlap in our experiences, even if the cultures are different,” Rana says of ‘Escape from Brisbane’. “Mostly though, we’re just learning and failing together, which is kind of perfect. For me, it’s always about vibes. If you get along, the show works. If you don’t, the audience feels it immediately.”

The Super Immigrant

On a different note, Sahib Rana also hosts a podcast – a format, he feels, reshapes how he tells stories. “Stand-up is controlled – timing is everything. Podcasting is looser. You can sit in moments, bounce off someone else, follow a thought where it goes. Same voice, different pace. One’s a sprint, the other’s a long conversation.”

Despite often being labelled an “immigrant comic”, he shrugs off any notion of carrying communal responsibility. “I don’t see it that way. I’m just telling my own story. I’m not smart enough to represent a whole community – and honestly, which one would I even be representing?”

Still, certain immigrant experiences reliably land. “When my White mates complain to me about airport security – that never fails. I’ve joked about that for years.”

As for boundaries? “There’s nothing off-limits right now… maybe my wife. I still want to stay married.”

