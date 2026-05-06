Book Review: Seeking the Infinite – Maha Kumbh 2025

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Every 144 years, the Maha Kumbh marks a sacred gathering, helping us recognise the unifying core of humankind in a scattered world. The book Seeking the Infinite by Yakub Mathew distils the profound effect of this once-in-a-lifetime event into a single introspective answer: seeking the infinite in this adventure called life. At its heart, the book explores faith, humanity, and transformation from within – told through the eyes of people from every walk of life.

A Syrian-Christian banker from Kerala, raised in New Delhi, and shaped by four decades on Wall Street, Yakub Mathew happened to plan his life-long dream of a pilgrimage to Prayagraj the same year the Maha Kumbh Mela was set to take place. Travelling with his wife and seventeen friends from across the world, each carried their own questions, hoping to find something they couldn’t quite name. What began as a personal journey towards fulfilling a dream became a book brimming with profound ideas, intimate musings, and the voice of Indians who have made their mark on the global stage.

Where Seeking the Infinite truly earns its place on the shelf is the vividness with which it pulls you into a world you may never have seen. For those of us who missed the Maha Kumbh, the images and words conjure the sheer press of bodies, colour, and devotion at Prayagraj with an immediacy that feels almost physical – or as Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor aptly describes it in the book, “a visual odyssey through one of humanity’s greatest assemblies.”

Blessed beginnings

Yakub does not wade into this experience unprepared. He begins the book by seeking blessings from Sadhguru, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj Ji, His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias, and Maharaj Radhanath Swami Ji – a quietly profound gesture that signals what kind of journey this will be. Seeking the Infinite holds accounts of politicians, film directors, philanthropists, authors, and CEOs, each offering a different lens on the same sacred ground.

Sourish Bhattacharyya, a journalist and an author for the book, introduces us to the moment, tracing the history of the Triveni Sangam with the steadiness of someone who understands that a place this sacred does not need embellishment, only honest telling. In a world increasingly weighted down by hatred and violence, that history reads like an anchor, reminding us of our inner strengths. The Maha Kumbh carries with it the ancient story of asuras drunk on greed and power, ultimately swallowed by the same drops of amrit they sought to claim.

Traditional meets the modern

Yet the Kumbh is not frozen in the past. Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa and CEO of NITI Aayog, writes of the Sangam between human tradition and technology at the event, and his optimism about India’s future feels earned rather than hollow.

Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the first female Siddha master, speaks of the five elements in Seeking the Infinite – water, earth, fire, wind and sky – blessing and awakening all those who make the journey. And Neelima Dalmia Adhar, Padma Bhushan awardee and poet, captures the electricity of the dip itself: the swirling waters of the Sangam, she writes, felt like a pulsating, ancient vortex.

Seeking the Infinite offers a first-hand, but diverse and deeply personal account of the lived experiences of the Maha Kumbh Mela. It reminds us, ultimately, that the journey of self-realisation begins with a single act of openness: to ask the question, and trust that the universe has an answer.

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