Framing India’s heritage: Winners in the #myIndianlink photo contest 2026

Reading Time: 4 minutes

#myIndianlink photo contest 2026

Photography enthusiast Ankur Tambde has taken out first prize in Indian Link’s annual #myIndianlink Photo Competition.

His black-and-white snapshot from a Hindu religious procession, using intentional motion blur to transform the dancers into a halo of movement, won the judges over.

Saurabh Sirohiya claimed second place, with his capture of a fleeting moment where centuries-old craftsmanship meets everyday life.

Ankur and Saurabh take home cash prizes worth $200 and $150 respectively.

272 entries made it to this year’s competition. An annual activity coinciding with Independence Day, the contest seeks images from participants that display their link to, or a feel of, India. Entrants use the #myIndianlink hashtag to post their photographs on social media, or email them directly.

Devotees Dance

Ankur Tambde is quite pleased with the way his winning shot turned out. “I took some 2000 shots, over eight days, to find this one,” he told Indian Link.

The image came from this July’s Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage near Pune. The Wari is a 700-year-old tradition in which devotees walk 21 days across Maharashtra to the temple town of Pandharpur to worship Vitthal, a form of Krishna. Beginning at the samadhis (shrines) of saint-poets including Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar, pilgrims carry palkhis (palanquins) bearing the saints’ padukas (sacred sandals), singing their devotional poetry accompanied by traditional musical instruments.

“I had hundreds of photographs already when I found myself at a high vantage point, just as the palkhi emerged from the temple into a sea of ecstatic devotees,” Ankur described. “Rather than freezing the moment, I chose a slow shutter speed.”

The result: a swirling tapestry of movement, as the dancers lose their individual identities and dissolve into a single expression of faith. Rather than documenting the procession, the photograph captures its spirit.

The Wari has been generous to Ankur. This is his second award from the pilgrimage.

“A photo from last year’s event won me a Hindustan Times award – in the Indian Culture category. It was an indoors shot of the pilgrims. That award was presented to me by PM Modi.”

Mumbai-based Ankur is a technical officer in the Central Government’s defence sector, but away from work his camera is never far from his hands. A self-taught photographer since 2000, he has steadily honed his craft through workshops, countless hours behind the lens and an ever-evolving camera kit – though he still holds on to the Pentax that started it all.

His interests span travel, nature, street and microphotography, with a particular fascination for capturing everyday life.

Winning last year’s competition prompted his General Manager to ask whether he had considered turning professional. “He congratulated me for making it on my own,” Ankur recalled. “But I love both my passions – technology and photography. One allows me to serve my country; the other lets me indulge my creativity. I wouldn’t want to give up either.”

Where Heritage Breathes

Saurabh Sirohiya’s snapshot, set amidst intricately carved facades, celebrates architectural heritage. But more than an architectural photograph, it tells a story. The richly carved façades bathed in warm morning light dominate the frame, while the lone cyclist provides a human focal point and a sense of everyday life continuing through a place steeped in history.

“I took this photograph in Bikaner, the historic old city of Rajasthan,” Saurabh told Indian Link. “I was exploring its architecture and looking for a moment where everyday life interacted with the magnificent havelis. I noticed this cyclist approaching through the street and waited for the right moment when he entered the frame.”

The composition is a masterclass in perspective. Diagonal streets, layered architecture and an unbroken line of balconies create a striking sense of depth, leading the eye to the cyclist who brings scale, movement and humanity to the scene. Bathed in warm light, the image draws the viewer into the very heart of the old city.

It’s the kind of photograph Saurabh likes taking.

“I look for decisive moments where light, movement, emotion and composition come together naturally.”

The Ahmedabad-based Saurabh is a graphic designer by trade, but a multiple award-winning freelance photographer and photojournalist who enjoys “travel, documentary, street, cultural, editorial and drone photography.”

His striking images give little hint that he is hearing-impaired.

“Initially (my impairment) was a hindrance, but I took it as a challenge which over time I have overcome,” he divulged. “Photography is visual rather than vocal and normal communication. I rely strongly on observation, visual cues and written communication.”

Has being hearing impaired changed the way he observes the world as a photographer?

“Yes. I have to focus and concentrate on expressions, hand gestures/sign language, movement, light and small visual details. Perhaps I photograph the world differently because I experience it differently. My experience has made me especially sensitive to visual communication and the stories that can be told without words. There are practical challenges of course – mainly during communication with strangers or in crowded situations. I overcome this through messaging, lip reading, face reading, visual cues – and homework preparation.”

Before we let him go, we asked what advice he would offer someone with a hearing impairment who dreams of becoming a photographer.

“Don’t let your impairment limit your dreams,” he replied. “Learn your craft, observe deeply, practice constantly and develop your own visual voice. Your perspective and zeal can become your strength to overcome the difficulties.”

SEE OUR SHORTLIST HERE