Please Like, Comment, and Overthrow the Empire

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Indian freedom struggle satire

The British Empire ruled India for nearly two centuries. It took boycotts, marches, a prison sentence or twelve and we cannot stress this enough – zero access to Instagram Reels, to fight back. But what if it did?

Tilak’s ‘Swaraj is my birthright’ would have been the first genuinely viral tagline in Indian history and would have ended up on a tote bag within the week, then a phone case, then a badly stitched t-shirt sold on a sketchy Etsy page.

The freedom ‘influencers’ would have understood fast that mockery travels lighter than an army. A meme of a British officer slipping in an indigo field would have done more damage in an afternoon than a strongly worded op-ed could have done in a month. And when a colonial spokesperson tried to defend the Raj in the replies, he would have gotten ratioed into oblivion by a fourteen-year-old with a burner account and nothing left to lose.

Maybe Simon going back would have been a 3-part farewell vlog.

Bhagat Singh would have done a GRWM with a ten-step skincare routine and would have gotten flagged for ‘graphic content’ while the actual bomb cleared customs untouched.

Gandhi, meanwhile, would have logged the Salt March on Strava, and a wellness account would have reposted this as proof that manifestation works if you just commit to the bit for 390 kilometres. He’d have had a hydration flask sponsorship before Dandi and a Netflix deal before dinner.

Tagore, of course, would have had everyone reading him with their heads held high, in spirit, and held low, in practice, hunched over a phone at 2 am scrolling a 5-slide carousel.

Sarojini Naidu would have written one poem so devastating it would have become the default caption on every sad reel for the next hundred years and, in its final form, a WhatsApp good-morning text with a photo of a nightingale.

The Rowlatt Act would have been an ‘Accept All Cookies’ pop-up, and the Press Act your ‘comment has been removed’ notification. Colonial censors would have learned by now that you cannot ban a joke the way you ban a newspaper and, nothing kills a censorship strategy quite like an algorithm that only understands engagement, not empire.

The Non-Cooperation Movement would have been, functionally, a mass unfollow. British cloth would have trended under a hashtag that roughly translates to ‘we’re so done,’ and burning foreign textiles in the town square would have done double duty as protest and, unfortunately, extremely good content.

Quit India would have trended worldwide within the hour, followed almost instantly by a government statement noting that ‘conversations are ongoing’ and ‘all perspectives are being considered.’ Not to be outdone, the East India Company would still be posting ‘proud to announce our continued partnership with the subcontinent’ well into 1946.

The INA trials would have run like micro-dramas, with a cliffhanger and ‘follow for more’ before every recess. Comments would have split cleanly between ‘free them now’ and someone’s great-uncle explaining, at unnecessary length, why the Empire technically had a point.

Netaji would have stayed dark through all of it, which should have kept him safe, except he’d have been geotagged, deepfaked, and turned into a conspiracy thread before the British could realise he was missing.

Somewhere in the middle of all this, Patel would have merged 562 princely states entirely through cold DMs, the single most aggressive networking arc in history, and the only man in the subcontinent whose response rate would have made LinkedIn recruiters weep.

And maybe we’d all have been mutuals with Lord Mountbatten, hearting his sunset over the Viceregal Lodge posts right up until the week he decided to scribble on the map.

A minor royal would have launched a wellbeing podcast about ‘letting go,’ several continents too late.

Nehru’s midnight radio address would have become a podcast episode instead, and the algorithm, sensing a captive audience at 12 am, would have served it up right after an ad for a mattress brand, because nothing sacred survives the mid-roll.

Independence wouldn’t have gotten a speech so much as a nine-second cut of one, captioned ‘he ate.’ At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world would have watched reels, India would have awakened to life, freedom, and a million reposts.

An appendix, for anyone who is not chronically online:

Strava – an app where you post your run for strangers to praise.

GRWM – ‘get ready with me,’ a video of someone doing their routine while talking.

Thread – a long chain of connected posts, usually explaining something at length nobody asked for.

Ratioed – when the replies to a post outnumber and outshame the likes.

Deepfakes – digitally faked footage of someone doing or saying something they never did.

He ate – slang for ‘he did that exceptionally well.’

Micro-dramas – I can only tell you if you follow for Part 2.

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