India’s 80th Independence Day celebrated in Sydney

Reading Time: 5 minutes

India’s 80th Independence Day Sydney

NSW Premier Chris Minns used India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations in Sydney to announce that he will travel to India in two weeks with a state delegation, putting stronger business, education, technology and trade ties at the centre of the visit.

Addressing a packed gathering at the International Convention Centre, Minns said the delegation would travel to India on behalf of the people of New South Wales, with plans to build business connections, pursue greater air links between the two countries, support universities looking to establish themselves in India, and share technology expertise with one of the world’s fastest-growing technology hubs.

The Premier also said the visit would provide an opportunity to highlight the contribution of the Indian Australian community to the relationship between the two countries.

“I know that our delegation will be welcomed with open arms because the people in this room and thousands of other families in this community have paved the way for this relationship,” Minns said.

He described India as one of Australia’s “dearest friends” and praised its transformation over the eight decades since independence, calling it “one of the fastest growing economies in the world” and “the world’s biggest and most vibrant democracy.”

India’s 80th Independence Day was celebrated in Sydney with pride, colour and a strong reaffirmation of the enduring friendship between India and Australia. Hosted by the Consulate General of India, Sydney, Dr Janakiraman and his wife Valarmathi, the celebration at the International Convention Centre brought together senior political leaders, diplomats, business representatives, community leaders and members of the Indian-Australian community.

Welcoming guests , Dr. S. Janakiraman spoke of India’s aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of independence. He described the Indian diaspora as a vital bridge between the two countries and emphasised the growing economic and people-to-people connections.

“The Indian diaspora is the living bridge between India and Australia,” he said, highlighting the community’s contribution to both nations.

Governor of New South Wales, Her Excellency Margaret Beazley AC KC, reflected on the remarkable growth of the Indian Australian community. Speaking warmly about its contribution across NSW, she observed: “You are there in the hospitals, in the schools, in the businesses, and in the community organisations that we visit.”

She also praised the community’s entrepreneurial spirit, noting that young Indian Australians are making an increasingly significant contribution to the state.

Governor Beazley connected the two nations through their shared history and national symbols. Referring to India’s tricolour and Australia’s flag, she said they “capture so much about what why we are here today,” symbolising the identity, heritage and friendship represented at the celebration.

Minns, meanwhile, used his address to make a broader statement about the importance of the Indian community to NSW.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he reminded the audience that “freedom is never dear at any price. It’s the breath of life.” He reflected on India’s independence in 1947 and said Australia had recognised from the beginning the potential of a free India.

Looking at the relationship today, he said the Indian Australian community had helped build the warm and growing ties between the two countries.

“The people in this room are responsible for Australia’s warm and growing relationship with this fast-growing economy,” Minns said, thanking the community for its contribution.

He singled out Indian Australians for their achievements in education, business, law, politics and civic life, noting the strong academic performance of Indian Australian students and the entrepreneurial success of Indian Australian families.

“There is no harder working, more patriotic, more family-oriented group of people in this country,” he said, describing the community as “one of the most successful and important multicultural stories” in Australia and beyond.

Minns also revealed that this would be his first visit to India and said he was looking forward to experiencing the country’s culture, including a visit to the Akshardham temple.

Opposition Leader Kellie Sloane echoed the bipartisan support for stronger Australia-India relations. Describing the community’s presence in Sydney, she praised its “vibrancy”, “ingenuity” and “resilience”, and pledged continued support for stronger bilateral ties.

Cricket, culture and community added further colour to the occasion, with members of the Australian team participating in the International Masters League among the distinguished guests. Australian captain Shane Watson, spoke about T20 competition bringing retired cricket legends back onto the field, with India, Australia, Sri Lanka, England, South Africa and the West Indies represented. The inaugural 2025 season featured names such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, and Season 2 is scheduled for October–November 2026.The evening also featured vibrant music and dance performances showcasing the talent of young Australians.

The celebration ultimately honoured India’s journey over 80 years while looking confidently towards 2047. But it also highlighted something broader: the Australia-India relationship is no longer simply a matter of diplomacy between two governments rather it is increasingly a relationship shaped by the millions of connections between people, families, businesses, universities and communities in both countries.

READ ALSO: Premier leads first overseas mission to strengthen NSW–India ties