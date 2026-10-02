Moth-er of all seasons

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Bogong Moths

Australia’s bogong moths have entered a period of severe instability after learning that humans are about to begin something called ‘the festive season’.

The trouble started when one moth, sheltering on a wall during an otherwise routine migration, overheard somebody mention a “festival of lights”.

The moth looked up.

“A what?”

“Festival.”

“OF LIGHTS?”

Witnesses say he fell off the wall.

After recovering, he demanded to know whether “lights” meant actual lights or the more disappointing human use of the word to mean hope, healing or tax-deductible community engagement.

He was told there would be actual lights.

Candles. Lanterns. Fairy lights. Rows of them. Potentially whole streets.

The moth stared at the speaker.

“Oh my God. I haven’t been this excited since somebody left the IKEA lighting section on overnight.”

Within hours, moths that had spent the week discussing alpine weather, wind conditions and migratory routes had abandoned the conversation entirely and were forwarding grainy screenshots of festive displays with no accompanying text.

It was only then that the wider population learned this first event was called Diwali and that it would be followed, almost immediately, by Christmas.

The second revelation caused a fresh round of panic.

“Hold on,” said one moth. “So there’s a festival of lights, and then shortly afterwards people start putting even more lights around their houses?”

A calendar was produced. There was an audible intake of breath.

One moth whispered, “They’ve stacked the quarter.”

No formal alterations have been made to the traditional migration towards the Australian Alps, although several moths have begun describing the route as “non-binding”.

“We are absolutely still migrating,” said Trevor, a spokesmoth. “We’ve simply become aware of some fairly significant scheduling conflicts.”

Asked whether moths were considering staying in the cities through Christmas, Trevor said there were “no plans at this stage” while closing a spreadsheet titled DECEMBER LIGHTS – PRIORITY SUBURBS.

The festive discovery has already exposed a generational fault line.

Veteran city moths have warned younger members not to squander themselves on ordinary domestic lighting before the season has properly begun.

“You cannot give your best flutters to a hallway bulb,” said one elder. “There has to be some discernment.”

Younger moths have responded by inventing the term pre-luming, meaning to gather around lower-stakes lighting before a major illumination event.

Older moths consider the phrase evidence of cultural decline.

“We had porch lights,” said one. “One porch light. You circled it until somebody went to bed and you were grateful.”

The argument becomes even uglier around LEDs.

Older moths remain committed to open flame, which they describe as warmer, more authentic and “capable of ending the evening decisively”.

Younger moths prefer range.

“LED’s last longer, come in eight modes and one of them flashes,” said a 19-day-old moth. “Why would I settle?”

Traditionalists were appalled. “This generation has no relationship with a flame.”

One father reportedly told his son he did not migrate nearly 1,000 kilometres across Australia for the boy to orbit a USB-powered neon cactus.

The son accused him of romanticising combustion and is now bunking with friends behind a gaming laptop.

A small leisure industry has meanwhile emerged around the excitement.

Unofficial operators are offering evening lighting tours through suburbs with strong decorative reputations. Basic packages include front-yard lights and respectable shopfronts. Mid-range options add chandeliers and extended exposure to warm white. The premium package culminates at the famously illuminated Phantom Street.

Exact details are being withheld “to preserve the experience”, although leaked photos have circulated widely enough to cause what one organiser called “premature wing activity”.

One moth who saw them gripped the edge of the table and booked two tickets, despite being single.

He may not be single for long. The festive season has begun to reshape moth dating culture, with profiles increasingly reading “Looking for something casual, preferably flammable” and “Attracted to bright personalities”.

One moth has begun seeing a candle and insists it’s nothing serious. Friends are less convinced, though they concede “she’s hot”.

Public safety advice has been equally blunt. Moths have been reminded that if a bright blue light is surrounded by several dead bodies of their peers, this should probably be read as a warning rather than an exclusive underground party.

Entomologists, meanwhile, maintain that artificial light can disorient bogong moths during migration but the moth community continues to regard the word “disoriented” as defamatory.

“We are not disoriented,” said Trevor, while headbutting a closed window about 4 centimetres from an open door. “We know exactly where we’re going.”

The Alps remain the official destination, although “official” is now doing considerably more work than it was before anyone mentioned Diwali, Christmas and several suburbs apparently willing to light up every available hedge.

Asked when the migration would resume, Trevor said there was no reason it wouldn’t proceed as normal.

He then asked when Christmas lights usually go up.

The meeting was nearly over when a moth at the back raised a wing.

“Sorry,” he said. “I heard about Vivid.”

“How far away is that?”

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