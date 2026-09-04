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iphone launch

Every September, Apple pulls off the same small miracle. It rearranges roughly three components on a rectangle, adds a hyper-adjective – PRO, MAX, ULTRA, GALACTIC – and persuades several hundred million otherwise financially literate adults that the rectangle currently in their pocket has become an embarrassment.

On Wednesday, September 9 (Sept 10 AEST), the company is expected to reveal the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, alongside its first foldable iPhone, variously referred to in leaks as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. The foldable is rumoured to cost upwards of US$2,000 (roughly AUD $2800) and considerably more once GST, freight and general emotional damage are factored in for Australian buyers. The event is titled “Surprise and Shine,” a very optimistic assessment of what your bank balance will look like afterwards.

For a growing number of buyers, financing that optimism will mean selling something personal. Search interest in kidney pricing has been discovered to follow interest in the iPhone’s launch closely. Black-market organ dealers around the world say they are preparing for a wave of new kidneys, expanding cold storage and placing middlemen on standby ahead of what has become one of the most reliable supply events on the calendar.

“We learned our lesson after the Pro Max years,” said one dealer, standing beside several unmarked coolers. “You cannot wait until pre-orders open to start thinking about kidneys.”

Traders describe September as one of the most dependable periods on the organ calendar, alongside major gambling losses and poorly researched destination weddings – a stretch insiders have taken to calling Apple Christmas. Priority queues have reportedly been introduced for sellers whose iPhone order includes more than 512GB of storage.

“We’re expecting healthy demand,” said another dealer. “Ideally from healthy people.”

The bigger concern is repeat sellers. A large share of Apple’s most loyal customers, after nearly two decades of launches, have reportedly exhausted the standard one-kidney upgrade path.

“The problem is retention,” the dealer explained. “You can only ask a customer to give up an organ so many times.”

Facing that ceiling, the Apple faithful have begun auditing the rest of their inventory. Searches for “do you actually need a spleen” are expected to rise sharply following the keynote, alongside “how important is gallbladder really” and the more expectant “can kidneys grow back.”

The appendix has also attracted attention, although dealers warn that oversupply and low utility have made it “essentially the iPhone SE of organs.”

Lungs remain promising but controversial. “You get two,” said a prospective Ultra buyer, browsing leaked specifications. “So clearly there was some redundancy built into the original design.”

The expected price of Apple’s foldable has not been confirmed, nor has the name, but rumours suggest a book-style device with a large internal display, an outer screen and an extremely thin body.

Apple is also reportedly working to minimise the visible crease in the display, addressing one of the biggest complaints about existing foldable phones. Consumers have welcomed the development. “I don’t want to spend nearly three thousand dollars on something with an ugly crease,” said a man currently healing from abdominal surgery.

We agree. At this price, the only acceptable crease is the one forming across your accountant’s forehead.

Apple is understood to have studied the foldable market carefully, allowing Samsung and other manufacturers to spend several years determining whether people actually wanted folding phones before arriving to explain folding phones to them.

Technology experts expect the company to describe the hinge as revolutionary.

The standard Pro models are expected to bring the usual seasonal refinements – a slightly faster chip, camera tweaks, a smaller Dynamic Island.

Among the rumoured colours is Dark Cherry, a deep reddish burgundy, following last year’s Cosmic Orange, which let customers own a titanium smartphone in the same colour family as municipal traffic cones. Speculation suggests Dark Cherry sits somewhere between expensive red wine and an organ that has very recently changed hands. Apple has declined to comment on the resemblance. Internal names briefly under consideration, we’re told, included Renal Burgundy, Donor Red and Nephron Rose.

“You sell the kidney, then you buy something the colour of the kidney,” explained a brand strategist. “That kind of closed-loop ecosystem is what Apple does better than anyone.”

Dealers say they are ready. Some have introduced loyalty programs for repeat sellers, although the rewards structure has been complicated by the finite nature of the human body.

“We used to add a bonus on the fifth sale,” the dealer said. “We had to stop after Legal flagged it as an unsustainable customer base.”

Supply remains strong from fresh converts and the newly of-consenting-age. For existing Pro Max owners, the options get thinner every year.

Anyone planning on getting a Dark Cherry Ultra is advised to keep both kidneys available until pricing is confirmed.

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