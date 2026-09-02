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If Not Now, Then When? * – Australia poem

I have fallen in love with the ‘opal sunsets’,

The contorted limbs of arthritic trees,

The piercing sun like the sting of bees,

Uluru, its majesty cloaked

In monumental rain.

Malachite waves with marble veins,

The Salmon-coloured, salt-white and golden sand

That frames this hoary fortress-like land.

Should I now call Australia home?

If not now, then when?

The indigo of distant mountains

Covered in eucalyptus trees;

Volcanic plains with upstart cones

Like pimples on a teenage face;

Hills in camouflage with thorny thickets,

Granite boulders in huddled humps,

Even the red dust and laterite soil

Bare, dry, parched and needing toil,

Is like that which coloured my sunburnt feet. They mirror the places I first knew

and learnt to call home.

Whispering Neem with saw tooth leaves,

Mango with silken, russet shoots

And starbursts of clove-shaped flowers

That later burst into clusters of fruit;

Banyan wild that I climbed as a child,

Memories like these

Of another place, another clime,

Are stored away, precious

Mementos of a long-past time.

Do I not qualify then?

To call Australia home?

Australia poem

Coloured people sense a kindred soul,

Not quite at home, not quite whole,

Still seeking, searching, for a role.

Will this change?

My life should I re-arrange?

If not now, then when

Will I feel happy

To call Australia home?

The mailman talks to me of Cricket

Though he cannot say my name.

I confess the footy doesn’t grab me

And he tells me that’s a shame.

A young mum sees me at the beach,

My sari a spinnaker billowing in the wind.

With baby on hip and toddler in tow,

She hurries across the powdery sand

Reaches out to me with both hands,

Saying ‘Welcome to our country’.

That smile, that gesture, that generosity!

I know that all is not as placid as it seems,

There are undercurrents, rips and tensions

To be weathered, tearing at the seams.

But I also realize that perfection is Ephemeral, transient,

Like nightmares and dreams.

Something whispers to me,

‘Life is for now. Memories are for eternity’.

Yes, the time for me has come

To call Australia home.

* Thank you to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the phrase

Australi poem