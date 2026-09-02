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Ganga Powell
Ganga Powell

Jaya’s Night Garden

A nature poem by Ganga Powell

ganga jaya's garden - nature poem
(Source: Instagram/ @coconutbowls)
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Jaya’s Night Garden – Nature poem


As evening falls

Moonbeams get entangled

In the glossy leaves

Of coconut trees.

 

The glow of temple flowers

Loom from the gloom around us 

And the pearly petals and starry shapes 

Of the parijat twinkle in the shadows. 

Between the fruiting sapota trees

Bats flit by, 

Silhouettes against the pewter sky.

Nature poem

The air is heavy  

With the scents of dusk:

Jasmin, honeysuckle and sampangi,

The deeper notes of davanam and sweet marjoram

And the down to earth smell of dampened dust. 

 

Somewhere a nightjar taps away, 

Cicadas are tuning up

And in the water lily pond

A lonely frog is croaking.

 

I have been in many places 

On magical moonlit nights

But none can compare for me

With the serenity 

Of those twilight nights 

Under moonlit coconut trees

In my mother’s garden.

 

Read Also: ‘If Not Now, Then When?’

Ganga Powell
Ganga Powell
Ganga Devi Kumar (1940–2026), writer and poet, was a triple gold medallist from Madras University who taught at universities across several countries. Of Tamil and Punjabi heritage, she lived in Australia, Sudan, Kenya, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines, and remained actively involved with Indian communities wherever she lived.

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