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Jaya’s Night Garden – Nature poem



As evening falls

Moonbeams get entangled

In the glossy leaves

Of coconut trees.

The glow of temple flowers

Loom from the gloom around us

And the pearly petals and starry shapes

Of the parijat twinkle in the shadows.

Between the fruiting sapota trees

Bats flit by,

Silhouettes against the pewter sky.

Nature poem

The air is heavy

With the scents of dusk:

Jasmin, honeysuckle and sampangi,

The deeper notes of davanam and sweet marjoram

And the down to earth smell of dampened dust.

Somewhere a nightjar taps away,

Cicadas are tuning up

And in the water lily pond

A lonely frog is croaking.

I have been in many places

On magical moonlit nights

But none can compare for me

With the serenity

Of those twilight nights

Under moonlit coconut trees

In my mother’s garden.

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