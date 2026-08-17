Premier leads first overseas mission to strengthen NSW–India ties

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chris minns india

NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced that his first official overseas mission as Premier will be to India, underscoring the growing importance of the relationship between New South Wales and one of its most important international partners.

Speaking at India’s 80th Independence Day celebration at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour on Sunday, Premier Minns announced that he and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey will lead an official delegation to India from 31 August to 3 September.

The four-day mission will visit New Delhi and Mumbai, focusing on trade, investment, education, research, technology and innovation, while also strengthening cultural and community connections.

The India trip will be Minns’ first official overseas visit as Premier. His only previous overseas travel while Premier was an interrupted family holiday in Japan in April 2024, when he returned to Sydney following the Bondi Junction attack.

The economic relationship between NSW and India is already substantial. In 2024–25, the two markets traded $6.87 billion worth of goods. India is also a major tourism and education market, with 174,000 Indian visitors travelling to NSW in the year to March 2026, spending around $600 million. More than 28,000 Indian students are currently studying in NSW.

The delegation will target opportunities in sectors including agrifood, clean energy, critical minerals, technology, tourism, advanced industries, education and research.

The visit will also build on the sister-state relationship between NSW and Maharashtra, home to Mumbai and one of India’s major economic centres.

Premier Minns said India’s contribution to NSW extended well beyond economics.

“People have come to NSW from India, worked hard, built businesses, raised families and contributed to communities right across our state,” he said.

“I’m proud that my first overseas visit as Premier will be to India. It reflects the importance of the relationship and the enormous contribution the Indian community makes to NSW.”

Treasurer Mookhey said stronger economic, education and innovation ties could create opportunities for NSW exporters, attract investment and support Australian businesses and families.

Following the India visit, Premier Minns will travel to Nepal from 4–5 September, while Treasurer Mookhey will continue the India program in Bengaluru, strengthening the mission’s focus on trade, investment and technology.

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