‘It has affected us big time’: Fire guts Sikh Gurudwara north of Adelaide, holy book lost

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Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar fire

A fire has destroyed Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar in an industrial complex north of Adelaide, gutting the building’s interior and destroying the community’s Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture at the centre of Sikh worship.

Satwant Singh Calais, founder of Sikh Youth Australia, one of the country’s leading Sikh community organisations, said the loss had struck deep.

“It has affected us big time, the Granth Sahib is more than our holy book for us,” Calais said. “People are emotional and upset as this was more than a place of worship, it was a place where the community gathered.”

By the time the blaze was brought under control, little remained of the building beyond its outer shell. “Inside is fully lost; only walls are standing,” Calais said.

Investigators believe the fire began in the gurudwara’s kitchen on the night of July 26, where langar (the free communal meal central to Sikh tradition and served daily to worshippers and visitors alike) is prepared. Calais said a refrigeration fault was among the possible causes being examined, though a formal determination has not yet been made.

The fire also spread beyond the gurudwara itself. At least one neighbouring building in the complex has been destroyed or badly damaged, with a second potentially affected as well, Calais said. No injuries have been reported among worshippers, staff or neighbouring occupants.

Calais was careful to stress that, based on what is known so far, there is nothing to suggest the gurudwara was deliberately targeted. “I don’t think the gurudwara was targeted, or that the incident was racially motivated. There’s no indication of that,” he said, adding that police investigations were ongoing and would provide more clarity on the cause in the coming days.

The gurudwara served a small but tightly knit Sikh community in the stretch of country between Adelaide and Port Augusta, an area with far fewer worship options than the capital itself. For many families, the loss is not simply of a building but of the community’s central gathering point — for prayer, for langar, and for everyday connection.

“The community there is putting all services together at this difficult time,” Calais said, describing efforts already under way to organise temporary arrangements for prayer and communal support while the site is assessed and a longer-term rebuilding path is worked out.

Sikh community organisations, including Sikh Youth Australia, are expected to coordinate support for affected families in the days ahead, from temporary worship arrangements to broader fundraising efforts aimed at rebuilding. The loss of a Guru Granth Sahib in a fire is treated with particular gravity within Sikh tradition, and community elders are likely to be consulted on the appropriate rites associated with its loss.

Police and fire investigators are continuing to examine the scene to establish the precise cause of the blaze. Authorities have not released a timeline for when their findings will be made public, but Calais said the community was awaiting answers before drawing further conclusions.

For now, the focus remains on the immediate needs of those affected. “It has affected us big time,” Calais repeated — a sentiment echoed, community members say, well beyond the small congregation that called the gurudwara home.

More updates are expected as police investigations continue.

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