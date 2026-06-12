Eight-year-old Prahar brews chai for Cancer Council fundraiser

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biggest morning tea

“No matter how small you are, you can always make a difference,” says eight-year-old Prahar.

And he means it. biggest morning tea

Living by his favourite words, Prahar successfully raised a grand total of $5163 with his Biggest Morning Tea campaign – serving his specialty masala chai.

“I used boiling water, milk, tea leaves, sugar, spices, ginger, cardamom – and don’t forget, love,” a beaming Prahar told Indian Link.

At the age of five, Prahar watched his mother host a Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea with her friends. Over the years, he learned from her that even ordinary people can play a part in contributing towards cancer research and support services.

After the loss of his grandfather – who he fondly calls Nana – to liver cancer, Prahar felt motivated to do something positive and help bring change for families facing cancer.

That was how the idea of hosting his very own Biggest Morning Tea came to him – if he could make some tea and raise some money, he could help people affected by cancer. This became his way of honouring his Nana’s memory with love and purpose.

“My Nana inspired me very much to host this tea party, I wanted to dedicate this to him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prahar (@iamprahar)

What began as a small seed of an idea soon grew into a month-long community campaign. Following his registration for Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea in early May, the enthusiastic Prahar started sharing the word around.

“He was very excited,” mother Harita Mehta shared. “He even gave a little speech at his father’s office about why he was fundraising.”

In the days leading up to his Biggest Morning Tea event, Prahar was met with warm support and generosity from his family, fellow Scouts, his teachers and school families as well as the community.

PRAHAR’S BIGGEST MORNING TEA

On May 24th, Prahar’s much-anticipated day arrived – he hosted his tea party at the 4th Kingsgrove Scout Hall. Standing before his guests, Prahar gleefully demonstrated how to make authentic masala chai.

“My most favourite part of the event was making tea for everyone, making everyone smile and seeing all the happy faces,” Prahar recounted. “I loved meeting all those kind people – it was so amazing. I also loved when they clapped for me, I felt like a superstar and a superhero.”

Prahar personally prepared the tea himself for each guest present. biggest morning tea

The community turnout at the tea party was testament to the people’s sincere support for the fight against cancer, with gestures of magnanimity making the event all the more meaningful. The auction for Prahar’s masala chai attracted a winning bid of $101 for a single cup.

Prahar’s fundraising campaign continued well beyond his main tea party, ending on June 4 – a date he chose to honour his Nana. Falling on his death anniversary, the fundraiser became a heartfelt tribute, carrying with it love, remembrance and hope for better days ahead.

When asked what kindness means to him, Prahar replied, “Kindness means helping others, accepting diversity, and caring for them.”

If there is one lesson to take from Prahar’s journey, it is that kindness, however small the gesture, has a way of reaching far beyond itself.

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