Pratham Australia 2024: Bondi has never seen this much colour

For another year, Pratham Australia lit up Bondi beach for Diwali.

As a charity organisation which aims to provide education for young girls in India who are forced to leave school before graduating, Pratham Australia’s Diwalis are fundraisers called #LightALife.

Donors are invited to ‘light a diya’. Donating $20 can light one diya, and a donation of $500 lights up to 25 diyas – enough to make lasting change for a young girl.

Despite India providing free, compulsory schooling for children, young girls are far less likely to complete their education. Just over 20 percent of Indian girls aged 15-19 complete 12 years of school; four percent of girls in that age range do not attend school at all. This not only holds young women back in their professional careers, but reinforces a cycle of neglect and disparity in India that makes any sort of change in gender equality difficult, if not impossible.

To address this issue, Pratham Australia runs various programs. These include the Pratham Education Foundation’s “Second Chance” courses, which aims to help girls in India earn a high school qualification, and vocational training programs to help women find work or start their own businesses.

Following the success of past events, Pratham Australia again hosted a joyful evening this year, which shared their goal amongst vibrant outfits, the tunes of Bollywood, and the food of India.

“I don’t think Bondi has ever seen this much colour – or clothing,” said Ritu Bajaj, a member of Pratham’s board.

“Be careful with sparklers due to all the flammable clothing.”

Sarita Chand, founder and chairperson of Pratham Australia, spoke about the importance of Diwali and the company’s work.

“Diwali is a celebration of light. It celebrates knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair – we need that right now.”

“$500 is enough to change a girl’s life forever. By doing this very simple thing, you have given hope to young women and changed their lives in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

A performance from the popular Sirens Dance company added dynamism to the evening. Of particular note was the multicultural makeup of the group, with dancers coming from the Philippines, Ukraine, and India. They were later joined by members of the audience in a fun dance instructional, where young and old were taught the movements ‘chest slap’, ‘elephant swing’, ‘hip thrust’ and ‘slap the drum’.

This theme of multiculturalism continued on the dance floor, as the DJ spun tracks like Desi Girl, FE!N by American rapper Travis Scott, and Gangnam Style by Korean artist Psy.

Off the floor, catering courtesy of Surjit’s Indian Restaurant and the introduction of sparklers later in the evening kept spirits high.

Since its inception in 1994, Pratham has helped hundreds of thousands of girls across India, with programs running in numerous states and online. Their Diwali event reminds us that as much as the festive season celebrates the light of life, it also offers an opportunity to be the light in someone’s life. Amongst all the joy, happiness and song that this time brings, it is always important to consider what we can do for others. And for a little donation, the one diya we light can go a very long way.

For more information about Pratham Australia, please visit their website.

