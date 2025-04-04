NSW Police launches language interpretation app

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Imagine being in or witnessing a dangerous situation and being unable to convey this to police. This is a reality for many within the non-English speaking communities. As a result, on 2 April 2025, the NSW Government unveiled the Language+ app which allows every police officer across NSW to access interpreting services 24/7.

This app, developed by Multicultural NSW, is designed to facilitate more effective communication between police and community members who may not be fluent in English.

“This initiative is a great example of the NSW Government’s multi-agency approach to strengthening social cohesion in our diverse state,” says Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper.

Made in consultation with community and frontline officers, the app features over 200 commonly used phrases translated and recorded in 29 languages. It also provides officers with direct access to a dedicated team of certified interpreters, ensuring critical information can be conveyed quickly and accurately.

“The phrases have also been specifically designed by certified interpreters for everyday interactions between police and people, whether they are victims or witnesses,” says Brett McFadden, the Southwest Region Metropolitan Region Commander and Assistant Commissioner.

The app enables more effective communication between police and the community, fostering trust, improving engagement in day-to-day interactions, as well as being important in critical incidents.

“The NSW Government and NSW Police Force are dedicated to supporting every community and as our multicultural landscape evolves, we’re evolving the systems that help police do their job more effectively,” says Yasmine Catley, Minister for Police.

According to the 2021 Census, about 30 percent of the people in NSW were born overseas, and more than one in four speak a language other than English at home.

In breaking down language barriers, the NSW Government hopes that non-English speaking communities will develop a greater sense of trust with NSW Police, and that conversely, police will be able to efficiently deal with cases as they arise.

The app should help streamline police resources, enabling officers to respond to incidents more quickly and efficiently, allowing them to move on to the next task.

“Being a police officer is more demanding than ever, but with new technology, we’re making it easier for them to serve and protect the community,” Catley says.

The app is a much-needed resource for multicultural communities and is a step towards ensuring the police are more accessible to non-English speaking communities.

