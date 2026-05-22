India’s tourism story needs a bigger Australian push

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At a recent event hosted by the Australia India Travel and Tourism Council (AITTC), the message was clear: India’s tourism story is evolving rapidly – and Australia may still be underestimating the scale of the opportunity.

Beautifully curated and passionately presented, the evening showcased an India far beyond the traditional clichés of the Taj Mahal and crowded cities. Speaker after speaker took guests on a journey through the extraordinary diversity of modern Indian tourism: from tiger safaris in the national parks of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to luxury cruises along the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers; from Himalayan trekking adventures in Ladakh and Uttarakhand, to world-class wellness retreats rooted in Ayurveda and yoga traditions.

There was truly something for everyone.

For wildlife lovers, India now offers sophisticated safari experiences that rival parts of Africa. (“In India, unlike other parts of the world, man lives in harmony with nature and wild life, which makes it such a unique travel destination,” Dennis Jones from Wildlife Safari Consultants recounted). For adventure seekers, trekking routes through the Himalayas continue to attract global attention. Wellness tourism has become one of India’s fastest-growing sectors, blending luxury with spirituality and holistic health. River cruising, once considered niche, is emerging as a premium travel experience attracting mature travellers looking for culture, cuisine and history at a slower pace.

And then there is culinary tourism, heritage tourism, spiritual tourism, luxury rail journeys, beach destinations like Goa and the Andamans, and the growing popularity of boutique stays and eco-tourism.

Above all, the evening reinforced one idea: India is no longer a single-destination experience, it is a tourism universe.

Connectivity

Encouragingly, connectivity between Australia and India continues to improve. Air India was a prominent participant at the event. Its Motti Abrham spoke of the carrier’s transformation journey, improved customer experience and the arrival of newer aircraft as part of its ambitious fleet modernisation. “Air India deploys 290 aircraft globally, and we are awaiting delivery of 525 of aircraft of which 185 are Boeing and 340 from Airbus,” he said. Air India has also been expanding partnerships and strengthening Australia links as demand grows.

Travel numbers certainly reflect that growth. The number of Australians travelling to India has reportedly risen from around 200,000 in 2012 annually to closer to 600,000 in recent years, an increase driven partly by improved aviation links, stronger business ties and growing cultural familiarity.

However, there is an important nuance in those figures.

A significant share of this growth is being driven by Australia’s rapidly expanding Indian diaspora, with many travelling to reconnect with family, culture and their roots. That is valuable traffic, but it also highlights a challenge: mainstream Australian leisure tourism to India still remains underdeveloped compared to its potential.

In many ways, Australia is missing the broader opportunity.

India today is one of the world’s most dynamic travel destinations. Its infrastructure has improved significantly, luxury offerings have expanded, and younger Indian entrepreneurs are reshaping hospitality experiences across the country. Yet it continues to battle outdated perceptions in parts of the Australian market.

That is where the role of the Government of India’s tourism machinery becomes critical.

Sandip Hor, founder of the AITTC, said that his team has been working for years to facilitate growth in travel to India. “We lobbied for direct flights; we lobbied for e-visas; we now have these in place,” he said. “But the biggest initiative was to educate the Australian population better about India. We did this by engaging with stake holders and holding regular sessions like this to update travel professionals of what is happening in India.”

The passion and expertise clearly exist among local travel operators, destination specialists, and tourism promoters in Australia. The event itself demonstrated that. But enthusiasm alone cannot build a sustained tourism pipeline. There needs to be greater investment in destination marketing, trade engagement, consumer awareness campaigns and collaborative partnerships with Australian travel agents and airlines.

India’s tourism push globally is becoming more visible through roadshows and international campaigns. But Australia deserves sharper focus given the growing people-to-people relationship between the two nations.

This matters economically as well.

With uncertainty surrounding global markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East potentially impacting expatriate flows and overseas remittances into India, tourism becomes even more strategically important. India cannot rely solely on domestic tourism forever, strong as it may be. International visitor spending brings foreign exchange, creates employment, and supports regional economies.

Australia represents a high-value outbound travel market with travellers increasingly seeking authentic experiences, wellness escapes and culturally immersive journeys, all areas where India has enormous strengths.

The opportunity is sitting there.

What is needed now is sustained vision, coordinated promotion and stronger institutional support to match the energy already being shown by those on the ground.

The Australia India Travel and Tourism Council event proved one thing beyond doubt: the storytellers are ready.

Now the broader tourism strategy needs to catch up.

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