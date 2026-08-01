You pick the Cancer card, so expect a few mood swings. Working from home and focusing on financial goals will keep you busy. Singles may meet a few promising people, but

high expectations

could keep them searching. Watch emotional eating or drinking when

you’re

feeling low. If

you’ve

been thinking of starting your own business, this is a favourable time, with support likely to appear. Stay true to your values, ask for what you want, and success will follow.