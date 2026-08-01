Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|You pick the Cancer card, so expect a few mood swings. Working from home and focusing on financial goals will keep you busy. Singles may meet a few promising people, but high expectations could keep them searching. Watch emotional eating or drinking when you’re feeling low. If you’ve been thinking of starting your own business, this is a favourable time, with support likely to appear. Stay true to your values, ask for what you want, and success will follow.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|It may be a tense month for Taureans. A marriage could reach a breaking point, while a relationship separation is more likely to be temporary. Business moves ahead quickly, bringing welcome financial gains. A breakup may leave you feeling low, so take care of your emotional wellbeing. Watch for stomach-related health issues. A settlement or inheritance could bring extra money. What feels like a setback now may become a chance for personal growth. Don’t force solutions; a fresh outlook will bring peace.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|A fresh sense of clarity will help you see a situation differently. Singles may receive a message from a secret admirer or find the start of a new romance. If you’re waiting for an answer, expect it within a month or by next winter. Your hard work will be noticed and appreciated. Family matters may bring some stress, and money could be delayed. Even so, you’ll overcome these challenges. If you’re self-employed, a chance to grow your business is likely.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|You picked the Aries card, but in reverse, so things may not go as planned this month. Some of you could be planning a move closer to your birthplace but expect delays. Tension in your marriage may come from keeping your feelings to yourself. Work will be productive, though a few challenges may arise, especially if you’re in charge. It’s time to let go of situations that no longer bring you happiness and make room for a fresh start.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
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August brings a birthday month filled with nostalgia, new beginnings and moments that reconnect you with your inner child. Short trips may lift your spirits. Singles will finally open their hearts to new love. At work, your efforts are likely to be noticed and rewarded. Pay attention to any health concerns and deal with them early. If you’re self-employed, you may earn more than expected. Trust your own path, follow your heart, and use your inner wisdom to guide you.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|The Knight brings fast-moving energy this month. Singles may be swept off their feet by a new romance. Professionals could receive a promotion or pay rise. Avoid arguments with colleagues or family, even if you’re strongly provoked. A new business idea has the potential to bring good profits. Overall, this is a lucky month. As old problems are resolved, you’ll have the freedom to focus on new goals. Stay positive, picture what you want, and trust your path ahead.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|To solve a problem, try looking at it from a different angle. Letting go of the need to control everything may make things easier. An unexpected chance to earn money could come your way, while the self-employed may see repeat clients. If you’re in an unhappy marriage or job, you may feel stuck for now. Extra expenses could cause stress. Don’t let worry take over. Trust the process, stay patient, and let life guide you towards the best outcome.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|Scorpios may become quieter this month, or a long-kept secret could come to light. Trust your instincts if something doesn’t feel right. If you’re self-employed, business is likely to improve, especially after a slow period. In a relationship, the answer about whether you’ll stay together or part ways is not clear just yet. Health concerns should begin to ease. A source of stress will fade, and the support you need will arrive at the right time.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|You may feel like spending more time on your own this month. A low mood could affect your relationships with others. An old flame may return, but don’t expect the spark to last. Work-related travel is likely. Some may experience sadness or a sense of loss, but these feelings will pass. This may be a challenging month, with past choices shaping current events. Don’t force solutions. Stay calm, act with grace, and trust that brighter days are on the way.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|This is a month to plan your next move, especially in your career. If you’re single and meet someone new, take your time and learn more about them before getting involved, as they may not be fully available. The self-employed and professionals are likely to do well, giving them a welcome boost in confidence. Think carefully before making important decisions. An old partner may return hoping for another chance. If an offer seems too good to be true, trust your instincts.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|Aquarians could see themselves in leadership roles at work this month. You’ll feel more confident, direct and bold, making you more attractive to others. Singles could meet someone worth getting to know, while others may receive a surprise call from an ex. The self-employed will have a spike of extra business coming their way. Some marriages may end as healthy boundaries are set. Keep believing in yourself – you are drawing the right people and opportunities into your life.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|You picked your own sign’s card, but in reverse, so expect a few delays this month. Projects may take longer than planned, and requests may not get the answer you hoped for. If you’re in a relationship, you may be dealing with an immature partner. Singles could meet someone special through work. If you often take on other people’s stress, your body may feel the strain. Don’t overload yourself with work. Avoid taking on more work than you can handle.