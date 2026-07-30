Indian Link Loves: Our August Favourites

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Roshan Sethi, director of A Nice Indian Boy, has successfully made the leap into the literary world with his debut novel The Simp: A Novel without a Hero. The story follows Raj Ladlani, a down-on-his-luck actor who takes a job as the personal assistant of a Hollywood director. A delightful mix of dark humour and bitter truths about Hollywood culture, this is a must-read for fans of Riz Ahmed’s Bait, released earlier this year.

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When a lovable gang of eccentric teachers takes charge of India’s most dysfunctional school, every day is a new comedy of errors. And every mistake somehow becomes a lesson. This is Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, where attendance is optional but chaos is compulsory, and somewhere beneath all that laughter, the crew discover that sometimes even the most unlikely of people can make heroes – and perhaps, growth really is just messy, hilarious and rarely follows the lesson plan.

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The once viral hit “Kalyani” has just received a revamp, reaching stratospheric heights on major music charts… and it’s all thanks to Shreya Ghoshal. Accompanied by a slick, mafia themed music video that celebrates South Indian music, this song is a soulful remake of the original. Ghoshal’s melodic part never feels out of place within the rap song, making what was once merely a party tune into a heartwarming piece.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariam Kallivayalil (@mariam_mkii)

PSA to all mango lovers to check out the stuffed mango kulfi recipe by influencer @mariam_mkii. This reimagining of the traditional kulfi involves filling a whole mango with a mixture made from pistachio, almonds, milk and jaggery. Once frozen, peeled and sliced, you’re left with soft mango pieces with an indulgent kulfi at its centre. It’s a dessert that’s so easy to make that it’d be a shame not to give it a try.

With input by Harsheni Maniarasan

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