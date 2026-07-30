Indian films releasing in August 2026

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Indian films in August 2026

From patriotic narratives and heartfelt dramas to grisly gangster sagas, the Indian films in August 2026 are a masterclass in storytelling, through some very diverse lenses. Look no further, this is the only watchlist you will need! Indian films in August 2026

OPERATION SAFED SAGAR (Netflix) | HINDI

Starring: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Mihir Ahuja

It’s the summer of 1999, the Kargil War has intensified – Pakistani forces have occupied strategic positions, forcing the Indian Army with an unprecedented obstacle. Here’s when the Indian Air Force enter, giving rise to Operation Safed Sagar, the historic mission that rewrote the course of the conflict. This new military drama series recounts the story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, the IAF’s youngest squadron whose determination and strength altered the nation’s fate. One to watch – high-staked, intense and brimming with courage.

ARYABHATT KA ZERO (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Himansh Kohli, Ravi Kishan, Sonnalli Seygall

A tale of discipline and transformation, this Hindi slice-of-life drama is based on Brahamgupta Shrivastava (Kohli), aka Baggu, a middle-class youth who lacks direction in life. After societal rejection, heartbreak and being labelled as a failure, Baggu decides to find his true purpose. Driven by his desire to earn respect, he channels his effort and determination towards becoming an IAS officer. The takeaway: success is within everyone’s reach through self-belief and perseverance. Indian films in August 2026

OHH MY DOG (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Pankaj Tripathi, Maahi Rai

In this heartwarming tale on the bond between man and dog, a young child (Rai) forms an unexpected connection with a stray dog and when his fur friend disappears, he embarks on an adventure to find him. Unbeknownst to him, a much larger and sinister conspiracy looms ahead as he uncovers an extensive dog-trafficking ring that has been orchestrating the disappearance of hundreds of local mongrels.

DC (In cinemas) | TAMIL

Starring: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi

Danger is the rule of the day in this Tamil crime drama where passion and peril come face to face and deadly consequences are near inevitable. When fate unites rebel Devadas (Kanagaraj) with Chandra (Gabbi) in the violent underworld, he sets out to protect Chandra from cruel forces through shielding her with a dangerous lifestyle. However, in this world, love and loyalty are constantly put to test and bloodshed is the most common price to pay.

KJQ: KING JACKIE QUEEN (In cinemas) | TELUGU

Starring: Dheekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela, Yukti Thareja

Set against the backdrop of the 1990s, this gritty period drama plays a risky game where greed, ambition and the need for survival intersect in a tense and unsettling narrative. Two close friends somehow get embroiled in a layered conflict, forcing them to transform into fierce and bitter enemies and risking their strong bond for good. A beast, a saint, or a mere human being, KJQ: King Jackie Queen paints how circumstances shape our lives way more than we recognise. Indian films in August 2026

VADHANDI SEASON 2: THE MYSTERY OF MANI (Prime Video) | TAMIL

Starring: Sasikumar, Anagha, Aparna Das

The highly acclaimed Tamil suspense thriller returns for a second season, once again following SI Moosa Raza (Sasikumar), the lawman whose persistent pursuit for answers leaves him at odds with political pressure and his own vices, the new season interweaves an investigative narrative with a culturally rich setting of the Jallikattu festival. When skeletal remains surface amid the inauguration of a major highway project, Moosa Raza finds himself on the search of Mani, elusive prisoner, as he tries to uncover the mystery.

VISHWANATH & SONS (In cinemas) | TAMIL

Starring: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon

If you love a good rom com, then this Tamil flick for you! Sanjay, an elite international pistol shooter, is fighting his personal battles and simultaneously, trying to have one final shot at global glory. In comes Maddy (Baiju), a younger woman whose carefree attitude turns Sanjay’s lonely, hyper-disciplined world upside down. This of course invites some major backlash – so what does Sanjay do: succumb to pressure or experience a love he has always yearned for?

KEU BOLE BIPLOBI KEU BOLE DAKAT (In cinemas) | BENGALI

Starring: Jeet, Tota Roy Choudhury

Delving into the history of Bengal’s revolutionary past, this biopic set in the 1960s is based on the life of Bengali freedom fighter Ananta Singh (Jeet). Once a passionate revolutionary, Singh turns into a fugitive forced to assume multiple identities. Whether a resilient legend or a dangerous outlaw, the story of Singh is layered and all about one’s perspective, and Keu Bole Biplabi, Keu Bole Dakat effectively portrays the hefty price of a revolution.

AWARAPAN 2 (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi

Nineteen years after the events of the cult classic Awarapan, Shivam Pandit (Hashmi) returns, but the ghosts of his past never quite left him. Haunted by the sacrifices that defined his life, the battle-hardened Shivam is dragged back into the unforgiving belly of the underworld he tried to escape. Trapped between shifting loyalties and a passionate new romance, this sequel is a soul-stirring depiction of Shivam’s journey as he tries to protect what little piece of himself that remains.

BATWARA 1947 (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal

The year is 1947 and the Partition has just taken place, splitting British India into present-day India and Pakistan. Set against this heart-wrenching milieu, Batwara 1947 follows Sikander Mirza (Deol), a Muslim refugee who reaches Lahore with his family to start anew, only to find out that their allocated haveli is still home to Mai (Azmi), an elderly Hindu who refuses to abandon her home. Soon when local mobs try to force Mai out, Sikander takes a valiant decision to shield her. Fusing powerful performances with the emotional stories of people entangled in harrowing times, the film is a poignant saga of hope, coexistence, and the invincibility of the human spirit.

KHALIFA: PART 1 – THE INTRO (In cinemas) | MALAYALAM

Starring: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal

Before gold, they say, there was blood. Plunging into the realm of the powerful Mambarakkal family, this Malayalam crime thriller follows Aamir Ali (Sukumaran), an infamous criminal and international fugitive. As Aamir inherits the empire and navigates gold smuggling operations, hidden secrets and a violent family past slowly come to light. Brimming with explosive action and high-octane drama, Khalifa: Part 1 ignites a brutal crime saga where danger looms in all corners, and every move threatens to either make or break his bloodline’s legacy.Indian films in August 2026

I’M GAME (In cinemas) | MALAYALAM, TELUGU, TAMIL, HINDI, KANNADA

Starring: Dulquer Salmaan, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Mysskin

A fearless gambler (Salmaan) whose unfaltering faith in luck pushes him into a world where every bet carries deadly consequences. Recounting the unexpected chain of events that occur when his single gamble spirals out of control, this Pan-Indian action thriller grows infused with crime, betrayal and nail-biting suspense when the gambler finds himself trapped in a battle against a ruthless opponent. While luck often opens doors, I’m Game sets out to prove that at times, it is bravery that seals one’s fate.

THE PARADISE (In cinemas) | TELUGU, TAMIL, MALAYALAM, HINDI, KANNADA, BENGALI

Starring: Nani, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar

The tale of The Paradise unfolds in 1980s Secunderabad where a marginalised tribe battles prejudice as they are pushed to the brink by poverty and a system that oppresses and silences. It is an unexpected leader’s resilience and guidance that rewrites their fate — rising from the shadows; Raju (Nani) becomes a beacon of hope for his people. How far is one willing to go to fight for what is right? The film explores this question through a powerful tale of rebellion, riddled with the many tensions and sacrifices that arise in the quest for a brighter future.

TOXIC: A FAIRYTALE FOR GROWN-UPS (In cinemas) | KANNADA

Starring: Yash, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi

Can power ever come without a price? (Most likely, no). Drawing the audience into the dark and glamorous 1970s Goa, Toxic takes place in the intersection of power, betrayal, and grisly violence. Raya (Yash) carves out a brutal smuggling and drug empire through fear and bloodshed and claims the city’s underworld. Weighed down by his past demons and ambitious desires, the period gangster film unveils the darkness that comes when one ascends as a legend – and whether it is all ever worth it.

PYAAR PREMA KALYANAM (Netflix) | TAMIL

Starring: Elan, Saanvee Meghana, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu

Meet Elan (Elan) and Pavi (Meghana), a newlywed couple who flip the rules of love, marriage and dated traditions. When Pavi, a famous influencer, refuses to leave her family home upon marriage, her husband Elan moves into her house instead. Of course, this shocks society – how can this happen! However, as the couple navigates this unconventional arrangement, they tackle family chaos, a thousand questions, and the emotional challenges of building a future together.Indian films in August 2026

JEEVAN BHEEMA YOJANA (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Arshad Warsi, Vijay Raaz, Sanjeeda Sheikh

What happens when a desperate couple’s seemingly clever plan turns into a game of mistaken identity? This crime comedy thriller portrays the wild ride of consequences when a debt-ridden couple, Jeevan (Warsi) and Yojana (Sheikh) come up with a unique insurance scheme when they meet Bheema, a mysterious stranger who bears an uncanny resemblance to Jeevan. However, all hell breaks loose when Bheema’s hidden connection to a diamond-smuggling enterprise comes to light. Blending deception and unexpected twists, Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a relentlessly escalating narrative where one perfect plan crumbles completely, inviting nothing but chaos, chaos, and more chaos.

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