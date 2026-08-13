Operation Safed Sagar : Review

Netflix’s six-episode limited series, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar sets out to do something Hindi war cinema has largely left unattempted: tell the story of the 1999 Kargil conflict from the cockpit rather than from the trench. The result is a competent, well-structured drama that is strongest when it stays close to procedure and weakest when it strays into speculative geopolitics.

The series opens with Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s peace overture to Pakistan, quickly undercut by the revelation that Pakistani troops, disguised as militants, have occupied Indian positions along the Line of Control under General Pervez Musharraf’s direction. The narrative then splits its attention between the Army’s ground difficulties at altitude and the Golden Arrows Squadron’s mandate to support them without crossing the LoC, a restriction the writers use effectively as a structural constraint rather than a mere plot point.

AT A GLANCE:

Series: Operation Safed Sagar (Netflix)

Director: Oni Sen

Creators: Kushal Srivastava, Abhijeet Singh Parmar

Cast: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Adil Hussain, Manu Rishi, Vinay Pathak, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli,

Rating: ★★★1/2☆☆

The choice to present events linearly, rather than jumping between a framing present and the war itself, works in the show’s favour. Episodes one through three function almost as a training procedural: young pilots are assessed, paired, and drilled at the Bhatinda base, following a familiar ensemble-mentorship template. It is only from episode four that the show shifts into combat rhythm, and the transition is handled with reasonable control, avoiding the tonal whiplash that similar productions often struggle with.

Performances

Siddharth, as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, sets the tone of the series. He carries the show’s emotional register without overplaying it. His performance is built on small choices, a measured voice in briefing scenes, and restrained physicality under pressure that pay off in the later episodes. Jimmy Shergill’s Tony Dhanoa is functional and steady, giving the ensemble a credible authority figure without much room to expand the role beyond that.

Among the younger pilots, Abhay Verma impresses as Dhali; his character is perhaps the most clearly defined, written as talented but reckless. While Mihir Ahuja and Taaruk Raina are serviceable within the archetypes assigned to them. The performances that draw the most critical attention, correctly, are on the Pakistani side. Manu Rishi Chadha’s Musharraf avoids the trap of exaggerated villainy, playing calculation and restraint rather than menace for its own sake. Vinay Pathak, as Nawaz Sharif, is competent within a script that gives him little to work with. Aanjjan Srivastava’s Vajpayee is a solid vocal and physical impression rather than a fully written character. Each actor cast as IAF officers and ground staff delivers. They take you into a zone where you feel like you are a part of IAF confidential briefings.

Camera work and craft

The aerial sequences are Operation Safed Sagar‘s technical centrepiece. Cockpit-level framing is used consistently to keep the audience oriented inside the aircraft rather than watching combat from a detached wide shot, which helps sustain tension across sequences that could otherwise become repetitive by episode five or six. The production does not lean on excessive slow motion or score to manufacture impact; where the music is used, it is largely restrained until the final stretch of episodes, which is a sound editorial decision given how frequently the genre defaults to constant swelling strings.

Where the show is weaker is in its Islamabad and Washington scenes, which rely on generic production design and lighting choices that read as a budget or research shortfall rather than a deliberate stylistic contrast. Also, while Siddharth is fabulous, Amrita Bagchi as Alka Ahuja gives an underwhelming performance. Moments deep into the series, when you are supposed to feel her pain of losing a loved one. One feels nothing. Similarly, Prajakta Koli’s Madhavi is another addition that adds very little to the story.

Operation Safed Sagar functions as a straightforward, well-cast war procedural that is more interested in the operational reality of the 1999 conflict than in interrogating it. For an audience with limited grounding in the specifics of Kargil, it offers a clear, technically sound entry point. Recommended, with the understanding that it is a tribute.

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