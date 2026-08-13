One nation, many faiths 

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Spiritual travel India

India is a land of remarkable religious diversity, where sacred shrines and monuments of different faiths stand as enduring symbols of spirituality, history, and cultural and architectural heritage.

From the ancient temples of Hinduism, such as the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Vaishna Devi Temple in Jammu and Balaji Temple in Tirupati, to the peaceful Buddhist pilgrimage sites of Bodh Gaya and Sarnath, the country reflects centuries of spiritual traditions. Jainism is represented through magnificent shrines like the Dilwara Temples in Mount Abu, renowned for their architectural brilliance and deep religious significance. While Sikhism finds its spiritual heart in the Golden Temple at Amritsar, Islamic heritage is showcased through iconic mosques and dargahs, including the remarkable Jama Masjid in Delhi and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which attract devotees from all communities. Christianity and Judaism, which came to India with the European colonisers, have also left a lasting imprint through historic churches and synagogues such as the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa and the Ohel David Synagogue in Pune.

The ensemble of these sacred places highlight India’s unique tradition of religious coexistence, attracting millions of pilgrims and visitors each year while preserving the nation’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy for future generations.

Based on my travels through India, I present here a compilation of religious monuments from various faiths. They may not be widely known, yet for enthusiastic travellers, they are worth exploring due to their religious, historical, or architectural significance.

Ranakpur Jain Temple, Rajasthan

One of India’s most celebrated Jain pilgrimage sites, this is located 95km away from Lake City Udaipur. Dedicated to Adinatha, the first Jain Tirthankara, the temple was built in the 15th century in the heart of the Aravalli Hills, using pale marble. Its most remarkable feature is the intricately carved 1444 pillars, each uniquely designed, ensuring no two are exactly alike. Light filtering through ornate domes, sculpted ceilings and delicately carved corridors create an atmosphere of serenity and devotion. The complex includes multiple assembly halls, subsidiary shrines, and richly sculpted spaces intended to symbolise the faith’s cosmological ideals and the celestial vision that inspired its creation.

Dakshineswar Temple Kolkata

Situated on the eastern shore of the Hooghly River, Dakshineswar Temple in Kolkata serves as a significant spiritual site for devotees of Hindu Goddess Kali. Constructed in 1855 by the affluent widow Rani Rashmoni, the temple showcases traditional Bengali architectural style, featuring nine spires which can be spotted from a fair distance away. An intriguing story accompanies its establishment. It’s said that the night before embarking on a pilgrimage to Varanasi to worship Goddess Kali, Rashmoni experienced a vivid dream in which the Goddess appeared to her, instructing her to forgo the journey and instead build a temple near her home along the banks of the Hooghly, where she would reveal her presence. Believing this story, many Kali devotees travel to the sacred site to this day, believing the Goddess is present there. The temple is closely linked to the mystical saint Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, who is thought to have encountered the Goddess while serving as the priest there. A visit to Dakshineswar offers a memorable blend of spirituality, history, and Bengali cultural heritage. In contrast to other crowded Hindu shrines characterised by chaos and noise, the ambiance surrounding this temple is remarkably tranquil and serene, ensuring a peaceful visit to the temple.

Bhaja Caves, Pune

Nestled in the rugged hills near Pune, the Bhaja Caves are among India’s oldest rock-cut Buddhist monuments, dating back to the 2nd century BCE. This remarkable complex of 22 caves showcases intricately carved chaityas, viharas, and ancient sculptures that reflect the simplicity and spirituality of early Buddhist life. The impressive prayer hall, with its distinctive horseshoe-shaped entrance and wooden ribbed ceiling, is a highlight for visitors. Surrounded by lush greenery and scenic trekking trails, the Bhaja Caves offer a fascinating journey into India’s rich archaeological heritage while rewarding travellers with breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.

Mosque of Two and a Half Steps, Bhopal

Lake city Bhopal is often called the ‘City of Mosques’. There are over 400 of them scattered across the cityscape and that includes Taj-ul-Masajid, the largest Islamic shrine in India. Its colossal setting with lavish pink walls, white domes and towering minarets command awe. However, not many know, the city is also home to the nation’s – perhaps the world’s – smallest mosque. It’s perched on the top of a ruined stone turret, once part of an old fortress on the grounds of which now stands a modern hospital. Legend says it was built by an early Islamic ruler of the region for the fortress guards to pray during duty hours. Getting inside the shrine required a climb of two large and one relatively smaller flight of stairs. Hence the name!

St Francis Church, Kochi

Standing in the heart of Fort Kochi, St. Francis Church is the oldest European church in India and one of Kerala’s most treasured heritage landmarks. Originally built by the Portuguese in 1503, the church has witnessed centuries of Portuguese, Dutch, and British rule, making it a living chronicle of colonial history. It is also famous as the original burial place of the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, whose remains were later moved to Lisbon. With its simple architecture, peaceful ambience, and immense historical significance, St. Francis Church offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into Kochi’s rich multicultural and maritime past.

Paradesi Synagogue, Kochi

Also known as Mattancherry Synagogue, this is one of India’s oldest active synagogues. Located in the city’s Jewish quarter, the synagogue was constructed in 1568 by migrant Spanish traders. It’s renowned for its hand-painted Chinese tiles, Belgian crystal chandeliers and centuries-old Torah scrolls. In 1662, Portuguese invaders destroyed the building but was later renovated by Dutch colonisers.

Gurudwara Sri Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand

Perched at 4329m in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal district on the banks of a Himalayan glacial lake, this is one of Sikhism’s highest and most revered pilgrimage sites. The name of the shrine comes from two Sanskrit words – ‘Hem’ meaning snow and ‘Kund’ meaning lake. The deep devotion of the shrine is rooted from a legend, which says Sikh Guru Gobind Singh meditated at this location in a previous life. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks, alpine meadows and crystal-clear waters, the site offers a breathtaking blend of spiritual devotion and natural beauty, but can only be reached by a challenging mountain trek between May and October. Those who make the journey, however, are rewarded with deep spirituality in a serene setting. The unforgettable Himalayan vistas are an added bonus.

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