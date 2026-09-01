Indian films releasing in September 2026

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GANDHARI (NETFLIX) | HINDI

Starring: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Swastika Mukherjee. Indian films in September 2026

Releasing 3 September 2026

A daughter gets kidnapped and a mother loses her eyesight in this gritty Hindi action-revenge flick. When Bani’s (Pannu) daughter Mishty turns prey to an unidentified kidnapper on a train journey, she tries to fight them off, but ends up with a severe head injury. As a fierce maternal rage consumes her, Bani travels to the ominous town of Joypurra on a relentless and violent hunt to rescue Mishty. Raw, bold and emotionally-charged, the film captures the remarkable lengths one woman can go to when all that she loves is at stake. There truly is no force greater than a mother’s love.

MIRZAPUR: THE MOVIE (in cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu

Releasing 4 September 2026

Old enemies resurface and new threats arise as the battle for Mirzapur’s throne grows wilder and bloodier. A prequel to the acclaimed OTT series, the struggle for supremacy intensifies as violence and force remain the currency for power and fear ripples through the district. As fan-favorites and deceased characters return, the crime thriller traces how rivalries were forged and how the power structure ever came to be, adding new layers to the world of ruthless ambition and lawlessness. A guaranteed blood-soaked saga perfect for fans and those who savour a solid crime action.

SARDAR 2 (in cinemas) | TAMIL

Starring: Karthi, S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan

Releasing 10 September 2026

Branded a traitor to become a ghost, former cop Vijay Prakash (Karthi) dives into the perilous shadows of global espionage to hunt down ‘Black Dagger’ (Suryah), a criminal weaponising cyber-warfare across China and Cambodia. The deeper Vijay goes, the greater the narrative explodes into the past, unraveling the top-secret, deadly origin missions that his legendary spy father Agent Sardar (Karthi). Two eras come head-to-head in this high-octane race against time as both father and son fight to take down a massive conspiracy threatening to drown the nation in mayhem.

HAIWAAN (in cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan

Releasing 11 September 2026

Welcome to a cat-and-mouse game unlike any other! Pitting a stone-hearted vengeful serial killer (Kumar) against a talented visually-impaired elevator operator (Khan), this thriller flips the script and invites us into the mind of the monster. When the latter finds himself framed for a murder inside the apartment complex, he fights to clear his own name and hunt down the real culprit, and amid all that chaos, protect an innocent girl. A high-stakes battle of wits, sensory brilliance and survival, Haiwaan promises to have you glued to the edge of your seat!

LAST MAN IN TOWER (in cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Sukant Goel

Releasing 11 September 2026

For some, resilience never retires. But when that resilience stands in the way of everyone else’s dream, how much can it withstand? In this adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, Yogesh Murthy aka Masterji (Bajpayee), a principled retired schoolteacher refuses to sell his crumbling apartment to a luxury real estate developer. What begins as a mere act of personal conviction very quickly spirals into a claustrophobic dilemma as his cash-greedy neighbours turn against him. Fuelled by greed and the sick lure of instant wealth, this unsettling psychological drama exposes how fragile morality and human relationships can turn out to be.

THE REVOLUTIONARIES (PRIME VIDEO) | HINDI

Starring: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah

Releasing 11 September 2026

The history lessons you know did not quite tell you everything! The Revolutionaries brings you on an explosive ride straight into the secret armed underground of India’s freedom fight. Here you meet a group of fierce young rebels – Rash Behari Bose (Bam), Sachindranath Sanyal (Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Ranta) and Bagha Jatin (Pirzada) – who traded non-violent protests for armed resistance. As the rebels sacrifice everything for their country’s freedom, the period drama delves into covert networks, smuggled weapons and an intense underground battle against General Dyer (Shah)’s dangerous forces – the price of rebellion is heavy, and it will always demand to be paid.

EPIC – FIRST SEMESTER (in cinemas) | TELUGU

Starring: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya

Releasing 11 September 2026

Set against the streets of London, this romantic coming-of-age brings to us the story of Aditya (Deverakonda), a middle-class student drowning in heavy academic debts and family expectations, and Kadali (Chaitanya), a fierce, independent Masters student. Soon before they even realise, a turbulent storm explodes between them, of unspoken feelings, deep connections, first love aches, leaving their lives altered completely.

DAAYRA (in cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Releasing 18 September 2026

Inspired by several real-life tragic events, this visceral investigative crime thriller tracks a highly-controversial case that ruptures society and forces two top police officers – DCP Raman Kumar (Sukumaran) and DCP Ajooni Kohli (Khan) – onto opposing sides of the law enforcement system they serve. So, is there ever really a black and white side to truth? Daayra snatches the easy answers away, forcing both the characters and the audience to question the beliefs that guide us and the very morality that binds us together.

VIBE (in cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava

Releasing 18 September 2026

Mission: Save the country. Plan: Zero. Confidence: 100%.

Meet Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Shrivastva), two inseparable underdogs whose carefree lives spiral into absolute chaos when they accidentally stumble upon a national security plot. The dumb-and-dumber duo are suddenly pushed into a dangerous, large-scale defensive mission (despite being fully unprepared!) under the strict guidance of a commanding officer (Zinta). Infused with madcap humour and panic-driven heroism, this comedy flick is, at heart, just a big question of how far sheer luck can take you!

DON’T BE SHY (PRIME VIDEO) | HINDI

Starring: Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Neha Dhupia

Releasing 25 September 2026

20-year-old Shyamili Das aka Shy (Bajaj), your quintessential popular girl, believed she had a whole life figured out … all until she didn’t, at all. In this coming-of-age romcom, Shy’s picture-perfect, planned-to-a-T college life comes crumbling down when her long-term boyfriend, Mayank (Khati) suddenly dumps her. So, naturally, the next step is to plot sweet revenge – but this too takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself bonding with Mayank’s new girlfriend, Tara (Arora) and her friend Dhruv (Duggal). Bursting with honesty and heart, the story takes you through the many experiences that make our youths: first loves, messy relationships, heartbreaks and some true, extraordinary love.

IMMORTAL (in cinemas) | TAMIL

Starring: G. V. Prakash Kumar, Kayadu Lohar

Releasing 4 September 2026

What starts of as a dream romance – very quickly and scarily – erupts into an awakening nightmare in this supernatural romance. A carefree young man (Kumar) develops a fixation on his stunning new neighbour (Lohar) but as his idyllic fantasy spirals completely beyond control, a horrifying revelation comes to light — constantly watching him in the shadows is a monstrous creature, relentlessly hunting him and threatening to ruin him for good. The hunt is on… will he survive? Grisly and haunting, this thriller romance is one for your list! Indian films in September 2026

LOVE LOTTERY (in cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Akshay Oberoi, Heli Daruwala

Releasing 18 September 2026

A tale of love gone horribly wrong, a man being framed, or a larger conspiracy looming behind a troubled relationship? When Kartik Saxena (Oberoi) files for a divorce after uncovering his wife Bharani’s (Daruwala) extramarital affair, he finds himself embroiled in false domestic violence allegations. Everything takes a much sinister turn when Bharani is brutally murdered and Kartik is made the prime homicide suspect. Shedding a raw light on some loopholes within the legal system, this gripping courtroom drama is just the right quotient of hard-hitting and suspenseful.

MAHAKAVYA SRI RAMAYAN KATHA (in cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, Nirbhay Wadhwa

Releasing 25 September 2026

A timeless epic of devotion, destiny and duty comes reimagined for a new generation in this grand mythological drama. Framed through the lens of Lord Hanuman (Wadhwa), in disguise as a young sage, guiding a young boy Shashwat, the movie chronicles the legendary odyssey of Shri Ram (Sharma) and Mata Sita (Arora). From the sacred swayamvar to Ravana abducting Mata Sita, this breathtaking spectacle brings to the screen the ancient epic so close to our souls: one of pure love, unfaltering righteousness and ultimate sacrifice.

VVAN – FORCE OF THE FOREST (in cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia

Releasing 25 September 2026

When the human logic defies ancient warnings, the forest fights back. This folklore fantasy adventure narrates the story of Vvan (Malhotra), an urban man who returns to his ancestral village and arrogantly ignores the locals’ warnings to enter a forbidden jungle. His reckless defiance awakens an untamed divine goddess, breaking his modern skepticism and plunging the village into a supernatural chaos. A must-watch for fantasy lovers, this visually rich film follows Vvan’s ascent into a warrior-like saviour chosen by the forest to protect his people from complete annihilation.

Read More: Operation Safed Sagar: Review Indian films in September 2026