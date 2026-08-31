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Aries: March 21 – April 20
|The hierophant is your guide this month as you focus on structure, organising your life or work. Some of you may feel the need to detach from what is restricting you. Integrity gets rewarded as you stick to your principles. A new job, more in line with your interests is on the anvil. The emptiness in a rocky relationship comes to the fore. Declutter your thoughts to let insights and new ideas come in. Avoid being too rigid in your beliefs.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|This is a good card as the wands indicates divine support for any action taken. Travel will be beneficial. Relationship problems could weigh you down. Avoid confrontations at work even if people push your buttons. Stress-related aches and pains could tire you out. Financial blessings pour in all at once and profits are better than expected. Someone will intervene and a longstanding problem will get resolved or you will heal from it. Do the best you can, not what others think you should.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|Take a break from overthinking and mindless doings this month. Daily meditation will give you clarity on any decisions you need to make. Singles could meet someone new. A past project that didn’t take off could be revived. Stress at work, and a spouse’s emotional unavailability are your triggers. Any health issue needs medical attention. A dispute over money is only temporary. A certain situation you are asking about may not go in your favour.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|A month to plan your next move – whether in a career or a personal matter. If single, be careful of who you date next, it could be a married person. An estranged ex could try to woo you again. A promotion at work, or expansion in business gives you confidence. Reconciliation with a family member is on the anvil. Profits will increase for the self-employed. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Ensure your next move is thorough.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|Delays in matters that needed action will come to an end. Expect resolutions to come about within two months. The influence of another will lead you to rethink your next course of action. A busy month with travel and other errands. Sudden progress at work or new ideas are a positive change. Though things may not all be in place, your goals are closer. Whatever the outcomes of your actions, if you take responsibility, you will receive the support you need.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Pay attention to what you are manifesting but don’t get carried away by illusions. A senior could praise your efforts at work; while others may feel their work lacks purpose. Any kind of emotional vacuums need to be introspected upon. Anxiety and aches and pains will reduce if you take ample rest. If a project or idea gets rejected, let it go as something better will come. Gratitude helps reduce negative thoughts. Someone could save you from a harrowing experience.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|Fast moving energy in some area of your life makes you act rather than procrastinate. A soulmate is foretold for singles with whom a solid relationship can be built. The self-employed will receive help without asking. Some of you may move closer to your childhood home. Hurdles will cause stress but don’t rush to fix everything at once. Emotional problems could leave you drained. Someone fond of you will offer you money. Everything will work out, trust the universe.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|Singles could expect a marriage proposal if looking; or a couple already in a relationship may want to seal the deal. Avoid changing homes, arguments with family members or reacting with anger. At work, you may end up doing a lot of hard work for zero credit. If dating, check if the person is married. A heavy month as circumstances leave you drained. A stuck financial situation will improve soon. Avoid making major decisions this month especially in business.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|Expect sudden developments that cause a change in plans. Expenses will increase and you may go through a downswing if your life has been on a roll lately, or vice versa. Work remains unsatisfactory and you will have to make changes to make more money. A marriage could end in a divorce. A family member is a cause of distress. A sudden loss of income is indicated. The current chaos will result in something better as these are predestined events.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|A month of spiritual growth, finding balance and moving on from everything holding you back. Singles will be unwilling to let their guard down. Avoid forcing a resolution in emotional matters. Slow down before your body shuts shop in need of a break. Keep pursuing your goals despite hurdles. Things will work out better than expected. Any incident or experience that takes you by surprise was pre-destined. Healing will follow for a chronic problem if you take up a spiritual practice.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|A new creative beginning is coming in the next three months. Singles won’t settle for half-hearted efforts or a part-time lover. You may receive good news via email. A business trip could be financially profitable. A rocky relationship will smoothen out and some of you could even get married. Writing brings joy to those in this field. Something you wrote will start generating money. A new detox programme leaves you healthier. Be open to new ideas and focus on your goals.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|Singles, rejoice. A new passionate romance or an ex returning with renewed passion is on its way. Those of you looking to sell property will get a tempting offer. At work, expect change in the form of a new beginning. Stress will cause health problems that won’t be so easy to detect. Business owners should beware of scamsters as they could get cheated. If you have been manifesting a much-desired goal, it will come through like magic.