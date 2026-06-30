Difficult conditions, relationship tensions and an inability to let go of the past may weigh heavily. Introspect on your own role in current situations, before blaming others. Workplace pressures could escalate, so keep a low profile and avoid confrontations. The self-employed will see a growth in business. A new job, opportunity or demanding project may come your way. Trust your abilities, stay adaptable and accept each situation for what it is rather than resisting change.