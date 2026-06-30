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Aries: March 21 – April 20
|Difficult conditions, relationship tensions and an inability to let go of the past may weigh heavily. Introspect on your own role in current situations, before blaming others. Workplace pressures could escalate, so keep a low profile and avoid confrontations. The self-employed will see a growth in business. A new job, opportunity or demanding project may come your way. Trust your abilities, stay adaptable and accept each situation for what it is rather than resisting change.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A month of abundance and wellbeing, with contentment, personal goals and aspirations taking centre stage. Singles may find themselves seeking a deeper, more meaningful connection – perhaps with someone new, but only if it feels truly fulfilling. Work could see ups and downs but eventually, things will even out. Sleep-related issues could affect your health. Money owed to you will come through. Focus your energy on productive pursuits and avoid measuring your progress against past mistakes.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|The Ace of Cups card signals a fresh beginning, particularly in matters of the heart. Be ready to receive as your cup overflows. Emotional healing, greater clarity and renewed optimism are highlighted. For some, an engagement, marriage or pregnancy may be on the horizon. Writers, artists and creatives can expect ideas to flow and projects to flourish. A new source of income or opportunity will boost confidence and momentum. The universe is helping you get what you want.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|A positive month, bringing progress in career or even a promotion. Manifesting your ambitions, deepening a meaningful relationship and enjoying financial rewards are highlighted this birthday season. A matter you’ve been avoiding will require a decision – don’t be afraid to say yes. Expect support for ideas at work. Female Cancerians must deal with underlying daddy issues if their relationships are unhappy. Financial gains are on the anvil. A new opportunity could lead to great success.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|A challenging month, with emotional strain, possibility of a messy break-up, low moods or health concerns. If a relationship separation occurs, it’s likely to be temporary, with reconciliation possible down the track. Work, however, looks promising, with your ideas attracting recognition, success and financial rewards. Pay attention to diet; male Leos should consider a prostate check-up. A family member may require hospital care. Finances remain strong, with the possibility of an inheritance. Patience is key.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|You draw the Aquarius card this month, making you doubly practical. An Aquarian may enter your life, or humanitarian causes could interest you. Singles may be drawn to someone unconventional, though you’ll only pursue the connection if it meets your standards. Finances improve substantially. A spiritual practice could provide valuable inner renewal and clarity. If you’re considering a career change, success is possible in the field of holistic or new-age therapies. Be clear about goals.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|An excellent month for Librans, despite challenges. Your desire to break free from limitations is heard by the universe, and you move steadily towards your goals. Let go of the past in love, and give yourself time to heal before a new beginning. Obstacles you encounter are temporary and learning opportunities. Spiritual growth comes through setbacks. Multiple income streams are possible. Meditate, let go of old burdens, and welcome the freedom that follows.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|The Knights card signifies fast-moving energy, so if you’ve been seeking clarity on a long-standing issue, expect answers now. Good tidings come in career and home life. Short trips, entertaining at home and a promotion at work ensure you stay busy all July. A fresh business idea has strong profit potential. Visualise what you wish to manifest, including personal growth goals. Stay focused and optimistic – luck is firmly on your side this month.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|Ask yourself what is weighing you down and work towards releasing it, whether it’s a negative emotion, a painful memory, a past experience or even a person. If disagreements at home persist, don’t force a resolution – it won’t go in your favour. If a relationship has ended, reconciliation appears unlikely for now. Overwork leads to fatigue and insomnia, so slow down. Unexpected setbacks may affect finances. Plan ahead and avoid impulsive decisions.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|A month of laying foundations in multiple aspects of your life. If single, a special love may be on its way. You may hear of an estranged couple reuniting. A change of perspective thanks to a bonus or raise will lift your spirits at work. Family members can act up. Have a health check if you lose appetite. Finances improve in small amounts. Work on inner health to regain peace of mind and a positive outlook.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|Wanting to see your manifestations come true, you’ll focus on self-improvement to achieve them. Proceed with caution if you meet someone who seems caring yet lonely – they may already be committed. Expect good news via someone who admires you. An estranged ex could seek reconciliation. An unexpected trip may be on the horizon. Plan your new projects. Eat healthier for more energy. Your work will attract praise, and a new income opportunity may emerge.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|Drawing the Leo card places you in a position of leadership. If there’s a passion you’ve been wanting to pursue, give it your full attention. Singles will be reluctant to make a move in a relationship due to lingering feelings for an ex. Self-help and healing modalities will prove beneficial and keep you engaged. Although results may not be immediate, your efforts at work will bring in rewards in the months ahead.