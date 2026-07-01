Diwali arts competition 2026: Design our Diwali greeting card!

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Diwali arts competition 2026

🎨 Calling all little artists! ✨Diwali arts competition 2026

Indian Link’s beloved Diwali Arts Competition is back!

We’re once again on the lookout for the brightest young talents in our community from all across Australia. This year’s challenge? Bring a mandala to life with your colours, creativity, and Diwali spirit! Diwali arts competition 2026.

🖍️ Use the mandala design below as your canvas – colour it in, paint it, make it your own.

🖼️ Click here to download the template and get started. Let’s see your festive flair shine!

✨ TWO age categories:

Kids up to 7 years

Kids aged 8–12 years

🎁 Win book vouchers worth $75 and $50 in each category!

🖌️ The winning design will be featured as Indian Link’s Diwali card this year.

Deadline to enter: Friday, 16 October, 2026

Need a little inspiration? Check out last year’s amazing winning designs by 11-year-old Khushal Aggarwal and 5-year-old Jiya Merai [here].

To enter, send your artwork with:

Your name and age

Your address

A parent’s mobile number

Post your entry to:

Indian Link

GPO Box 108

Sydney NSW 2001

📞 For more info, call us at 1800 015 847 or email editor@indianlink.com.au.

Get your colours out – we can’t wait to see your Diwali magic! Diwali arts competition 2026