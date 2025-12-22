Tarot Predictions for the year 2026

Reading Time: 6 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|This could be a challenging year for some, with tight finances, hidden relationships, and possible losses. External circumstances are largely to blame, so navigate them as calmly as you can. Singles may struggle to move on from a cherished ex; married couples face a risk of infidelity. A loved one’s health issue could require hospital care. If you’re stressed, prioritise rest. Difficult colleagues may cause setbacks, and a rocky marriage may continue to strain. Money will come, but you must release a poverty mindset. Ultimately, these hurdles bring spiritual growth – so practise gratitude.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A major arcana – the Empress, no less – signals a year of destined developments, from pregnancy to a creative project finally taking flight. “Being” rather than “doing” will define 2026. In love, singles will seek depth over surface appeal. A career shift toward something more meaningful and less automated is likely. Challenges will arise as others push your buttons, but treat them as opportunities to grow. Travel and a new home are also on the cards. Money may be delayed, not denied. Avoid overextending yourself, and for every decision, trust your body and your heart.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|The Twins draw the Knight of Wands – a fast-moving energy suggesting a move closer to your birthplace, the arrival of a soulmate, and support at work. A new person will ease tensions with difficult colleagues or bosses. Delayed payments and partnership issues will resolve, so stay patient and keep your temper in check. Review all written communication carefully before signing. Some may inherit money from a generous lover or friend. Gratitude for guidance received will attract further blessings. In certain situations, release control and let the universe take over.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|The Chariot – a major arcana linked to Cancer – appears, doubling the message of destiny and the need for balance. A fear of vulnerability may stop you from opening up, leading to superficial relationships. Social media could affect your job, so tread carefully. To resolve challenges, release control and don’t force outcomes. Money owed will arrive after a confrontation. Insights, fresh starts and problem-solving abilities define your 2026. Be grateful – thingswill turn out better than expected. Push through struggles but rest when needed. Above all, nurture emotional and mental balance.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|Generous Leos receive a card urging them to extend their good fortune even further. Seek help from others to resolve a challenging personal or professional situation. Take a break from work before it affects your health. Some personal goals may still feel out of reach. Travel for various reasons is highlighted. Overall, it’s a happy, stable year. Share your blessings and donate where possible. Talking things through with a loved one will ease tensions. Planning ahead will bring better results than expecting instant rewards.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|This year’s focus stays firmly on work, career goals and practical priorities. Singles will feel ready to date again, and a business idea could lead to success. Adopt an abundance mindset – past efforts now begin to pay off. Those in relationships may consider taking things to the next level. Avoid overindulging in food or alcohol to manage stress; with work picking up, you won’t have time to recover. Money owed will come in, along with a new income source. Forgiveness and letting go will help release old resentments.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|A major arcana for Librans – the High Priestess – brings themes of learning, negotiation, avoiding emotional entanglements, and increased finances in 2026. Female Librans should prioritise checks for reproductive health. A rocky marriage may end, as you refuse to settle for less than you deserve. A tense situation eases, and changes happening behind the scenes will surface later. Watch for self-sabotaging patterns and avoid repeating them. Strong boundaries boost your self-esteem, and financial dealings look fortunate. Stick to new decisions across all areas of life, and visualise your desires to manifest them sooner.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Not the easiest year for Scorpios, as illness or a relationship breakup is possible. Face your fears – much of what you imagine isn't real. Circumstances will push you inward, urging reflection on what you truly want and the ethics of how you pursue it. Work looks strong, with new ideas succeeding. A marriage could end due to infidelity. Get any stomach or prostate issues checked. Ironically, finances remain solid and an inheritance is possible. Remember, setbacks are opportunities for growth, so allow thingsto unfold in their own time.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
You'll face several challenges this year, and the key is to approach them with a clear mind. Don't let emotions confuse matters, but avoid being so practical that you stall progress. If your relationship is struggling, you have divine protection – go with the flow. Those wanting to sell property will succeed. A job change or turning down an offer that doesn't feel right is likely. Singles may meet someone new, or a current relationship may revive under shifting circumstances. Money issues may feel limiting but are temporary. And don't take the blame for others' mistakes.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
It's a happy year for late December and January-born individuals, with a strong focus on self-improvement. Realising you can only control your response to circumstances will help you handle challenges. If single, prioritise self-love before seeking a relationship; those ready for commitment may marry. Your pet's health may need attention. Some may prefer lighter work. Avoid bingeing on food or alcohol to stay healthy. Money flows in from multiple sources, and a renewed sense of self boosts confidence. Stay clear about your goals — and make them happen.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
This year, Aquarians seek their happy places, spiritual growth, and a deeper trust in the universe's timing. Singles will be cautious about new relationships – and wisely so. Old wounds heal, and freedom becomes a guiding priority. A new work initiative could broaden your reach and expand your horizons. Any discontent you feel is divinely nudging you toward something better. Finances stay stable, but avoid impulsive spending. Confidence and detachment from outcomes bring mental ease. Letting go of unproductive habits and people who no longer support your growth becomes essential to your evolution.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
All year, stay alert and avoid placing too much trust in others – some may play mind games or attempt to deceive you, creating stress you don't need. An ex may reappear, possibly sparking a reunion. Take breaks from work even if tasks are pending. Singles won't settle just for companionship. Get any persistent headaches checked. Financial gains are likely, even from previously blocked funds. Detaching from surrounding drama will help you see situations clearly. Don't chase perfection; work with what you have and extend forgiveness where you can.
