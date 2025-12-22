Tarot Predictions for the year 2026

A major arcana for Librans – the High Priestess – brings themes of learning, negotiation, avoiding emotional entanglements, and increased finances in 2026. Female Librans should prioritise checks for reproductive health. A rocky marriage may end, as you refuse to settle for less than you deserve. A tense situation eases, and changes happening behind the scenes will surface later. Watch for self-sabotaging patterns and avoid repeating them. Strong boundaries boost your self-esteem, and financial dealings look fortunate. Stick to new decisions across all areas of life, and visualise your desires to manifest them sooner.