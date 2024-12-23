Tarot Predictions for the year 2025

It is a season of letting go for Librans this year. What is the reason for your insecurity? Your attitude to money – all of it needs introspection and healing inner engineering work. For those in a relationship, even a long distance one will work if they want to make it so. A chronic health condition needs to be addressed before it gets worse. Be aware of the price you are ready to pay for success. The universe has your back; believe and it will be so.