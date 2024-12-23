Tarot Predictions for the year 2025

Reading Time: 6 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|
|Launched projects could be in the early stages of development and will require team effort. Singles might have to decide whether they want to end things or move on to the next level. Travel for work will be profitable throughout the year. The self-employed will be successful. Marriage is on the cards for some; and new partnerships in business too. The universe is sending help in any area that you need. Focus on ideas more in tune with your skills and goals.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|
|You draw the card for Leo which might make the bull a little more outgoing and gregarious this year. Singles could meet someone interesting. Some of you will take interest in spiritual pursuits this year. Professionals will see their career graph shoot upwards. Your best success comes from manifesting and attracting what you need. Be generous with your gifts that can help others. If a relationship is rocky, it might just end. A stroke of good luck will have you in good spirits.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|
|You draw the best card in the pack so expect 2025 to be a good year for you. Some of you may have to let go of a relationship before destined changes help you make a fresh start. Spiritually, the world card is asking you to move up to the next level. A sudden trip could change your fortunes. There may be career blocks but that is temporary. Take a second opinion if a medical issue continues. Multiple sources of income through the year are predicted.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|
|You draw the card for Pisces, also a water sign. A relationship progresses slowly. Single females might meet someone interesting through their work. Take care of your legs and feet as they could lead to problems. You will have enough money to afford a few luxuries. Healing and working on your weaknesses will bring excellent results. Decisive action leads to success at work. Take on only as much as you can handle. A long-standing issue will get resolved satisfactorily.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|
| A female Aquarian will be instrumental in helping you achieve your financial goals this year as you pull the card for Aquarius. Singles will find themselves attracted to an unusual person and the feeling is mutual. Professionals could get a new job offer. If your relationship gives you everything you want, you may get married. Money will come from multiple sources. If you have problems with your emotions, do a spiritual cleanse like vipassana or meditation to calm down. Be clear about your goals.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|
|You draw the card for Aries, so expect a lot of movement and action this year. Professionals and businesspeople will be involved in expansion plans or work with someone who has an Aries temperament. It’s a busy year ahead, workwise. If a relationship is having problems, communication is key to solving them. Singles could meet someone new or get married. Stress could lead to headaches or low back pain. New and repeat customers improve your bottom line. Take action and be decisive.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|
|It is a season of letting go for Librans this year. What is the reason for your insecurity? Your attitude to money – all of it needs introspection and healing inner engineering work. For those in a relationship, even a long distance one will work if they want to make it so. A chronic health condition needs to be addressed before it gets worse. Be aware of the price you are ready to pay for success. The universe has your back; believe and it will be so.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|
|Movement in the realm of ideas, clarity of thought and mentally cutting through problems is on the anvil for Scorpios this year. A new love affair may sweep you off your feet. An admirer could be interested in you and your work. A rocky relationship may just get worse. Stress extends to finances as well but you will be able to overcome all problems this year with determination. Be confident and stick to pursuing your goals for best results. Tarot Predictions for the year 2025
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|
|A major arcana forces you to let go of whatever is blocking you is your theme for the year. It could be a past lover or a repeated pattern. An unexpected chance to make money could come your way any time through the year. The self-employed could see repeat business. Current circumstances could cause anxiety but strengthen your faith and believe in yourself. If a relationship is not working out, best to let it go, or wait for things to resolve themselves. Tarot Predictions for the year 2025
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|
| A not-so-very good year for Capricorns on many fronts. Singles may be unwilling to take risks with meeting someone new due to a past heartbreak. A new idea for work or business does not fascinate you. A family member could be unwell. Aches and pains are indicated for those who don’t rest enough. Multiple incomes through investments and a savings plan are predicted. A break-up is permanent so stop hoping the ex will return. You have to change your perspective and avoid being impulsive. Tarot Predictions for the year 2025
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|
|You will focus on creative ventures and healing. A year for new love, engagements, weddings and childbirth for some of you. A windfall could lead to you buying a new home. Professionals will get some inspired ideas and positive feedback. A good year healthwise. New projects help boost your finances. An unexpected occurrence could make a long-held dream come true. Spiritual insights and blessings are foretold. Practice inner child healing to deal with trauma wounds and a more fulfilled you. Tarot Predictions for the year 2025
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|
|Aces stand for new beginnings so expect fresh bursts of creativity. Singles will want a more in-depth relationship but the time is not right. New business ideas come to you and most have potential. Some of you may start a new diet or practice a healthier lifestyle. Creative ventures will receive funding. To change your current situation, you must change your mindset and do things differently to get positive results. Expect new beginnings and breakthroughs in multiple aspects of your life. Tarot Predictions for the year 2025
