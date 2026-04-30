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Aries: March 21 – April 20
|You draw your sign’s card in reverse – expect delays, and possibly a no from the universe on something you’ve been hoping for. Turn inward instead: focus on self-growth and personal goals. In relationships, resist the urge to shut down or cut people off; stay open to positive energy. At work, make confident, well-considered decisions. Singles may receive a marriage proposal. For the self-employed, fresh ideas and clear communication bring results. If you’re in a technical field, prioritise upskilling.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A good month ahead, as delays begin to lift – if they haven’t already – expect resolution within eight weeks. The Wands card signals action, bringing movement across all areas. A blind date or unexpected invitation could spark a passionate romance. Travel, for work or pleasure, is likely. Professionals and the self-employed may see sudden progress, while finances improve. Trust in divine timing – what’s meant for you is on its way. Stagnation fades as life begins to flow smoothly again.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|This month calls for healing your inner child to support emotional wellbeing, even as nostalgia surfaces. The health problems you face this month may be signals to slow down and reflect. Someone or something may exit your life, making way for new beginnings. A surprise job or business opportunity could arrive. Writers may find literary success. Seek joy in multiple sources, not just one. Whatever is worrying you now is likely to resolve more positively than you expect.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|Finances may feel tight this month, with income matching expenses. In relationships, tensions could rise – open communication is key. Solutions may come from unexpected sources. At work, try a fresh approach to ongoing projects. . Work may get so busy you may have no time to spend with family. The self-employed might need to offer discounts to attract business. A shift in perspective will be your greatest asset – adaptability and openness can turn challenges into opportunities.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|A slightly challenging month for you, Leos, with disruptions to travel and work plans. You’ll stand firm on not compromising your values. Be cautious – someone may attempt manipulation or mind games. Stay alert. Any aches and pains are your body’s way of telling you to slow down and rest. A friend offers timely support. Unexpected financial gains are possible. Socialising and business meetings could open doors, bringing opportunities and success if you remain grounded and aware.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Gemini energy brings a surge of ideas and communication for meticulous Virgos. In relationships, recent disagreements or distance may persist, with neither side willing to give in – set ego aside, and a reunion is possible. Professionals and business owners could meet influential people who open doors. Children may be a little challenging this month. On the financial front, it’s a win-win period, with gains and stability likely if you stay practical and open-minded.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|Knights signal fast-moving energy, so actions taken this month will bring quicker results. An existing situation may shift unexpectedly. Singles could meet someone with soulmate energy – an instant, familiar connection worth exploring. Workplace arguments will be temporary. Obstacles may feel stressful, but handle them methodically. Emotional strain could affect your stamina, so pace yourself. It’s a good time for a dental check-up. Avoid forcing outcomes – trust the universe to unfold things in its own time.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|A month to release insecurities around money – trust that the universe provides. Ask yourself what you’re still holding on to. In dating, hurdles may arise, but with effort, things can still work. The self-employed may start a new venture or see sudden gains. If work feels stagnant, consider a change. Let go of anxiety and attachment to people, ideas, or material things – it only drains your energy. Embrace trust, flexibility, and forward movement.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|The start of a creative phase or new venture is likely – possibly one that brings financial reward. If you’re awaiting results within a set timeframe, they could arrive within a week. Singles will seek a deeply committed partner. If you’re feeling sluggish, consider a detox or cleansing routine. Shake things up by refreshing your daily habits. To manifest your dreams, consistent action is essential – intent alone won’t suffice, so stay proactive and focused.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|A month of abundance across multiple areas for Capricorn. Singles may meet someone through social circles or at work. Opportunities for self-promotion are likely, helping you step into the spotlight. Family and friends remain supportive, and a monetary gift could come your way. If you’re dating, the relationship may move to the next level. At the same time, a karmic connection could come to an end. Luck is on your side – move ahead with confidence and without fear.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|The next three months are significant for Aquarians, with the Ace of Cups card signalling new beginnings, joy and emotional healing. A silent admirer may reveal their interest. Some may purchase a new home. If you’re in a creative field, innovative ideas will find success. New assignments could boost your income. The universe is sending an unexpected gift your way. What is meant for you is already in motion – trust in divine timing and allow things to unfold naturally.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|Letting go and making sacrifices may be your key challenges this month. Singles may date, but the spark could feel missing. Some may choose to end a relationship and walk away. Avoid bottling up your feelings – speak your truth. A sudden windfall or unexpected event may shift your perspective. Professionally, expect expansion, with your skills in demand. A legal matter could go in your favour. If you’re experiencing vision issues, consider getting your eyes checked.