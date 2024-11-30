Aries: March 21 – April 20
Let go of operating from a place of lack. The universe is full of abundance on all fronts. Someone could get involved in a clandestine affair with a married person. If in a relationship, it won’t lead to marriage. Anxiety and depression could make you feel insecure but a lot of it is due to being overburdened mentally and physically. Slow down for better health. Expect a promotion at work and spiritual insights that improve your outlook.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
Stress and anxiety follow you though the worst is over in a relationship. Be realistic whether it is a person, a situation or yourself. Lie low at work or things could get difficult. Expect money from multiple sources. Emotional healing will help reduce accumulated stress. Leaving a relationship or a job is also indicated. If there is any hope of salvaging it though, especially a relationship, don’t lose hope. The self-employed should look for new ways to operate for better results.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A good month as financial success is on its way. Validation for your work will come from influential people. A lack of balance in your relationship will make you introspect on whether it is worth it. A new opportunity for the self-employed will come from past projects. Health improves if you have been unwell. In case of an estrangement in a marriage or relationship, reconciliation is on the anvil. A cycle is closing, and a new one is beginning.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Singles will be preoccupied with other stuff to focus on than romance. Set boundaries; don’t compromise for the sake of it. At work, a finished project brings profits. An event or person will make you introspect about your life and goals. Health improves on all fronts. Loose ends in your personal life will bog you down. The self-employed will see an increase in business. Luck is on your side with all things related to financial negotiations. Correct your flaws for best results.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
As the year winds up, ask yourself what you need to let go of. A relationship could feel the pressure if you are too clingy or possessive. If single, move on from your ex to attract new love. Money owed will come to you and you will have financial security. If you have anxiety, take simple steps to stay calm. The anxiety is rooted in past trauma and can cause constipation. Establish boundaries if you feel taken advantage of.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
Drawing the card for Leo makes Virgo take centrestage in issues concerning family and finance. Singles may still be holding on to the past, making them unwilling to commit. At work, you plod along but the validation of your efforts will come. Go with your passion if you are on the horns of a dilemma. Any blocks or feelings of stagnation are temporary. Luck is on your side in resolving problems. Be aware of your actions for karma never forgets an address.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Singles will not compromise just to be in a relationship if the spark is missing. This month focuses on structures, putting systems in place and sticking to a strict moral code. If unhappy at work, an opening more to your liking and skills is on the anvil. This new job will also be less demanding. Breathing problems indicate underlying stress. Clarity into a problematic situation leads to success. Release what no longer serves you and go with the flow.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
If you’ve been overdoing it, it is time to slow down. Singles may have to choose between two people, but the decision won’t be easy. Travel for work or pleasure is indicated. Those in a new-age profession will do well. A family member could be facing financial problems. The self-employed could get a chance to expand their business. An ex or an old friend could bring you an opportunity that you need. Social connections bring lucky breaks.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
The sun card promises all things bright and positive in December. An announcement of a pregnancy is possible; or an engagement could break. A trip could turn out to be a disappointment on all fronts. If you have been low for some time, spend time and money on improving your appearance and wardrobe. Your finances will improve substantially. Don’t mix business with pleasure. In any situation that causes aggravation, keep an open mind and it will help you grow.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Balance is key on all fronts in the last month of the year. Do everything in moderation. Someone you liked in the past may show up and it could lead to closure. Just by shifting your focus, you can change a negative situation around. It may also lead to spiritual growth. An emotionally unavailable partner could hurt your feelings. A chronic health problem could resurface. Some inner engineering work could bring out personal demons. Deal with them for a new you.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
The card you draw implies new beginnings in the emotional realm – healing, an engagement in the family, a pregnancy, or even a new home. Someone will be interested in you, but it may not be the person you like. Those in the creative fields can expect a surge of ideas and positive feedback. Health is good this month and a new project brings in more money too. An unexpected meeting could lead to spiritual insights. A long-held wish may come true.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Some of you may want to do your own thing this month. Singles will stop pining and be open to new admirers. Your career could get a boost through a new job offer or an opportunity that will improve your finances. Nostalgia and wanting to return to the way things were, could lower your spirits. Moneywise, you will have enough and more. Despite health issues, circumstances compel you to do your duty. Luck is on your side and a long-held wish is granted.