I

f

you’ve

recently gone through a breakup, you may find yourself hoping for reconciliation

–

but even if paths cross again, some issues may

still remain

unresolved. Work life is thriving

–

the

self-employed

particularly

could see a welcome boost in income. Be mindful of overindulgence, whether your own or a partner’s. If a new connection has moved too quickly, pay attention to red flags, especially around respect and boundaries. Some areas of life may feel heavy now, but improvement is on the horizon.