Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|If you’ve recently gone through a breakup, you may find yourself hoping for reconciliation – but even if paths cross again, some issues may still remain unresolved. Work life is thriving – the self-employed particularly could see a welcome boost in income. Be mindful of overindulgence, whether your own or a partner’s. If a new connection has moved too quickly, pay attention to red flags, especially around respect and boundaries. Some areas of life may feel heavy now, but improvement is on the horizon.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|The appearance of 11:11 signals positive energy ahead, with this card symbolising teamwork, confidence and divine protection. Stress-related aches and pains may slow you down, so take care of yourself. Financially, smaller payments or gains add up to more than expected. Honest and open communication will help avoid misunderstandings or conflict. A long-standing emotional issue may begin to heal through a simple but meaningful conversation with a friend. Keep showing up and doing your best – steady effort will bring rewarding results.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|You’ve picked the Capricorn card, encouraging you to stay grounded and practical during your birthday season. Clear logic will help you navigate important romantic decisions. Friends may step in with valuable support, whether in love, introductions or business matters. Relationships already under strain could reach breaking point. Financially, things are set to improve, bringing greater comfort and stability than expected. Fresh ideas at work have strong potential, so don’t hesitate to act on them. Practical thinking and timely action will bring the best results.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|Are you taking on too much? This month may force you to reassess your priorities. Romantic decisions could feel complicated, especially if you are torn between two paths. Travel for pleasure brings memorable experiences and a welcome change of pace. Those considering a move into new-age therapies may find success there. Seek a second opinion for health concerns. A significant shift in your love life – and in your outlook overall – is beginning to take shape. Stay focused on your goals.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|You’ve drawn the Taurus card, encouraging fiery Leos to slow down and take a more practical approach this month. Relationships may bring surprises, with a past breakup still lingering emotionally – and an ex possibly reappearing. Emotional stress could spill into work life, leaving some of you considering a career change. Financial discipline now will help avoid complications later. Progress may feel slow, but steady effort, patience and a few unexpected opportunities will gradually lead you toward success and greater stability.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|The Emperor card appears to remind you that you have the power to manifest your goals, especially in career matters. If you’re dating, feelings are likely to be mutual. Women facing challenges with male figures may benefit from emotional healing, as unresolved “daddy issues” could be influencing relationships. Financially, things improve, allowing room for a long-awaited purchase. A sudden opportunity may turn into a lucky break, don’t hesitate to seize it. Focus now on building strong foundations for your future goals and ambitions.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|This may feel like a stressful month as you push forward despite uncertainty, juggling multiple areas of life without complete clarity. Singles could find exciting new romance. Unexpected news may spark travel plans or a sudden change of scenery. At work, fresh ideas will be well received, so trust your instincts. Pay close attention to your energy levels, as stress could affect your immunity. A financial concern is likely to resolve naturally. A mentor or guide may appear, helping you move closer to your goals.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|A month of financial balancing, with expenses closely matching income. Honest communication will be essential if you want improvements in a relationship. At work, trying a fresh approach to an existing idea could deliver results. Stress-related aches and pains may temporarily affect your energy or mobility, so listen to your body. Emotional confusion that has been weighing on you will ease. A shift in perspective can transform both work and love matters. Stay calm, centred and focused on maintaining balance throughout the month.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|What are you holding on to that you need to let go of? Ask yourself this in matters of the heart and the head. A new business idea leads to financial gains. If dating, your attachment to a previous lover prevents you from being fully present in this relationship. Seek a second opinion regarding any chronic health concern. Let go of a feeling of lack in money matters. Emotional healing and inner work will help prevent insecurities from quietly taking over different areas of your life.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|June brings the promise of a fresh beginning, especially in creative pursuits for Capricorns. Singles may feel ready to date again, but only if the connection offers genuine commitment and emotional depth. A work-from-home opportunity or flexible arrangement could appear unexpectedly. Relationships that have felt unstable may finally move into calmer territory, with some couples even considering marriage. Artistic talents or passion projects may also bring financial rewards. Overall, expect meaningful new beginnings and steady progress across several important areas of your life.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|This month brings emotional reconnection as you practise self-love, heal old wounds and experience quiet spiritual awakening. Speak openly about your feelings if you feel misunderstood or emotionally distant from others. A family member may require extra care and attention. Avoid overindulging in food or drink as a way of coping with stress. An inheritance or meaningful gift is possible. Important news could become the catalyst for achieving your goals. Stay clear about your intentions, take risks bravely, and trust the support coming your way.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|The Knight of Swords brings fast-moving energy, especially around ideas, plans and communication. A new romance could arrive to sweep you off your feet. Expect a lively social calendar and exciting connections this month. Relationships already facing tension may experience hiccups, but they are unlikely to fall apart completely. You may hear disappointing news affecting someone close to you. A fresh business opportunity could lead to strong financial gains. Stay focused, visualise your goals clearly, and trust your ability to manifest positive outcomes.