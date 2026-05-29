Indian Link Loves: Our June Favourites

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Ever loved a story so much that you wished you could erase the original and experience it again for the first time? The Sharma Sisters by Rachael Fernandes allows fans of Little Women to experience the story from a completely new perspective. Set in contemporary Britain, the book follows storyteller Kav, corporate girlie Mally, quiet dreamer Trina and childhood crush Ori as they navigate their way through heartbreak and grief. It’s a portal into a world of nostalgia, warmth and childhood memories. June 2026 favourites

WATCH

Mohanlal is back as your favourite anti-hero in the highly awaited third instalment of the Drishyam series. In Drishyam 3, Mohanlal’s Georgekutty is still covering up the traces of events that happened two movies ago. Set 6 years after the last movie, the iconic character is no longer the underdog you once knew, but a man haunted by his own actions. Less movie thriller and more character study, the film is once again defined by a layered performance by a Mollywood legend. June 2026 favourites

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How can we not include Diljit Dosanjh’s The Call of Panjab EP, when the icon has just been breaking record after record? His song “Morni” has gone viral on social media and has made its way into hearts all over the world via his live performances. It may even be the unofficial anthem of his now global fandom. Other standout songs include “Jeona Morh,” “Aroma” which combines traditional instrumentals with electro music and “Haan Da,” which sees Dosanjh showcase his vocal chops. It’s only up from here for the musical powerhouse.

EAT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lochan Nowacki (@lochan_nowacki)

Remix the traditional Lebanese Arayes (pita bread stuffed with spiced meats) with Indian spices for an ultra-indulgent fusion dish. Thought up by cooking influencer Lochan Nowacki, this dish combines lamb mince with garlic, ginger, masala, turmeric and mozzarella. This is then stuffed into pita bread which is then fried, baked and then poured over with a traditional tadka. If you’re not into the spice, balance it with a decadent tzatziki (which honestly goes well with everything), and watch it quickly become a household favourite.June favourites

READ ALSO: Indian films releasing in June 2026