Indian films releasing in June 2026

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Indian films in June 2026

From rich narratives, mesmerising romance to gripping dramas, the Indian films in June 2026 are bound to treat the audience. Be prepared to be left at the edge of your seats, these releases are everything you expect and more.

MAA BEHEN (Netflix)

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen turns an ordinary family’s life upside down in the most unexpected way. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Ravi Kishan, the film follows a mother and her daughters as they get caught in a messy situation after a dead body suddenly shows up in their kitchen. What follows is a crazy ride filled with panic, secrets, and dark humour. With its mix of suspense and comedy set in a gossip-loving neighbourhood, Maa Behen promises to be a fun and chaotic watch.

Releasing 4 June 2026

PEDDI (In cinemas)

Ram Charan trades the city for red soil in this 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh epic where sport becomes war. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and scored by A. R. Rahman, Peddi follows a village man rallying his community against a powerful rival — the kind of story where pride runs deeper than the game itself. With Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and a reported ₹300 crore budget, this one is swinging for the fences.

Releasing 4 June 2026

HAI JAWANI TOH ISHQ HONA HAI (In cinemas)

Double trouble! This David Dhawan directorial is a light-hearted romantic comedy that celebrates love and youth. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with a fun supporting cast including Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy. We’re thinking a mix of comedy, romance, and family drama, staying true to David Dhawan’s signature style. Interestingly, this one’s also expected to be Dhawan’s final film as director, making it a special project in his long career.

Releasing 5 June 2026

GULLAK Season 5 (SonyLIV)

Gullak has done five seasons on the simple premise that your family is both your greatest comfort and your biggest headache. No villains, no plot twists — just the Mishras being very, very themselves. Season 5 hits SonyLIV next week, and the only drama before it even drops is a recast that’s got fans arguing in the comments like, well, a family. Some things never change.

Releasing 5 June 2026

BANDAR (In cinemas)

Nobody had “Bobby Deol in an Anurag Kashyap thriller” on their 2026 bingo card, and yet here we are. Bandar follows a washed-up TV star whose ex accuses him of rape — and then the real nightmare begins. It’s been sitting on a TIFF premiere since 2025 like a secret nobody was allowed to talk about yet, and if the Paatal Lok writers are involved, you already know it’s going to mess you up in the best way possible.

Releasing 5 June 2026

THE SILENT SAVIOUR: GOVERNOR (In cinemas) Indian films in June 2026

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee in a powerful lead role, this Chinmay Mandlekar directorial tells the story of a man working quietly behind closed doors while the nation faces one of its toughest financial crises. Instead of loud political drama, it focuses on tense decisions, silent pressure, and the weight of responsibility during a time of uncertainty. Given Manoj Bajpayee’s usual intense screen presence, expect a gripping and thought-provoking watch.

Releasing 12 June 2026

</iframe></p> <h3><s</h3> <p>trong>MAIN VAAPAS AAUNGA (In cinemas)<span class="yoast-text-mark">weight: 400;”>After winning hearts with beloved films like </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rockstar, Tamasha, Jab We Met,</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and the widely praised </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Amar Singh Chamkila</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Imtiaz Ali brings us another deeply emotional story. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film is described as the story of ‘a boy, a girl, and a country’ – hinting at a layered narrative filled with love, memories, identity, and belonging. Backed by music from AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film already feels like the kind of heartfelt cinematic journey that fans expect from Imtiaz Ali.</span></p> <p><b>Releasing 12 June 2026</b></p> <p><iframe loading="lazy" title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PRUTWluKRW8?si=JTw56TrHgAYNzf5M" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

BHARAT BHHAGYA VIDDHAATA (In cinemas)

Kangana Ranaut’s tense and emotionally charged drama is set during the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. But unlike most narratives surrounding that night, the film shifts its focus away from the battlefield and into the quiet corridors of Mumbai’s Cama Hospital where ordinary people are forced to confront unimaginable fear. Kangana reportedly portrays a nurse who, alongside other hospital staff, becomes part of a desperate effort to protect hundreds of vulnerable patients trapped inside the hospital while terror consumes the city outside.

Releasing 12 June 2026

OYE BHOLE OYE 2 (In cinemas)

In this Jagjeet Sandhu directorial, Bhola, a down-to-earth village boy, values his land and roots beyond what money can offer. When a wealthy company offers a tempting deal, most people including Bhola’s own family decide to sell their land and move on. Bhola, however, refuses to give in and finds himself standing alone against powerful outsiders. What follows is a mix of emotional and light-hearted moments as Bhola deals with pressure, opposition, and everyday struggles in his own unique way.

Releasing 12 June 2026

CARRY ON JATTA 4 (In cinemas)

Carry On Jatta 4 continues the franchise’s trademark blend of confusion, mistaken identities, and non-stop comic chaos, bringing together a strong ensemble cast including Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and Prince Kanwaljit Singh. Fans of the franchise can expect the film to stay true to the series’ high-energy comedy style, where ordinary situations quickly spiral into uncontrollable misunderstandings, turning everyday life into a chain of humorous disasters.

Releasing 12 June 2026

THUKRA KE MERA PYAAR Season 2 (JioHotstar)

One of 2024’s biggest surprise hits, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is back with Season 2. The story continues with Shanvika (Sanchita Basu) and Kuldeep Kumar (Dhaval Thakur). Kuldeep is still driven by revenge, but this time Shanvika has become powerful too. As the two former lovers face each other again, love, power, and revenge are about to collide.

Releasing 19 June 2026

COCKTAIL 2 (In cinemas)

The iconic cult classic Cocktail makes its (spiritual) return! Same messy, modern relationship dilemma. New characters, bolder arcs. This urban love story brings us into the world of Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Ally (Kriti Sanon) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) – but it’s not your common love triangle. Shaking up the conventions, the film is set to add a fresh touch to Bollywood as Kunal finds himself as more of a buddy to Ally and Diya who explore their own deep connection.

Releasing 19 June 2026

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (In cinemas)

24 Bollywood stars. One jungle. What could go wrong. Welcome to the Jungle is essentially what happens when someone looked at the original Welcome cast, thought it needed more people, and just kept going. Akshay Kumar back where he belongs — pure, unhinged comedy chaos with Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and somehow everyone else too. Desi Tropic Thunder but make it louder. Much louder.

Releasing 26 June 2026

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