Indian Link Loves: Our April Favourites

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April favourites

READ

In Fieldwork as a Sex Object, writer Meena Kandasamy tackles every contemporary author’s kryptonite: the subject of the internet. The result is a novel that truthfully represents the struggle of operating in online spaces. When main character Amrita Chaturvedi stumbles across a deepfake of her, she decides to take on the world of incels and reclaim her story. Described by reviewers as a “Bridget Jones meets Karl Marx” type of novel, this work will spark vital conversations about women’s agency in the digital world.

WATCH

Shah Latif (Riz Ahmed), a down-on-his-luck actor often mistaken for Dev Patel, thinks he’ll become a spokesperson for the South Asian community by becoming the next James Bond. It’s a premise that hooks. But Bait truly shines for the alternate storyline which lies beneath it. Latif’s main adversary isn’t the casting director, but himself, as he struggles with his own self-worth and desire to become a ‘somebody’ for the sake of his family. It’s a show that’s unafraid to embrace its weirdness and is an honest reflection of the community it seeks to represent.

LISTEN

Anish Kumar’s club tunes bring together old Indian melodies with techno music to tell a story that is reflective of today’s diaspora. The artist has recently released two singles as part of his upcoming EP AK Cuts: Vol 3. His song ‘Come on Let’s Get It,’ constantly surprises with its combination of the spoken word, piano and techno, whilst ‘Passionfruit,’ takes a step back without losing its groove. He’s also recently collaborated with Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab for an Urdu version of ‘Sweet Dreams Are Made of This,’ a sure sign that he’s on his way to bigger things.

EAT

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Created by influencer Anjali Harikumar, this fusion dish is colourful, warm, aromatic and the reward you need after having braved through the first quarter of the year. The vegan twist, replacing milk with coconut cream, gives the panna cotta a softer, more delicate texture. When making halwa, Harikumar recommends using soy instead of nut milk for a creamier dish. What you’re left with in the end is a quick, indulgent dessert that’ll beat all your autumn/winter cravings.

Read Also: Indian films releasing in April 2026