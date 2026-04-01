Waiting to be chosen: A renting experience

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Finding accommodation in Melbourne

Twenty people stood outside the modest brick unit when I arrived. They were clutching folders and scanning each other with quiet calculation. I began profiling them instantly.

Young couple. Dual income? Stable.

Three university boys with identical puffer jackets and easy laughter. Confident. Unbothered.

Who looks older? Who has a steady job? Who seems like they’re from here? Who appears settled?

Then there was me, an international student from India, quietly wondering if I had any real chance in this competition.

It felt like the city was saying, “Welcome to Melbourne’s rental market, where you can have tuition paid, visa stamped but still feel borderline homeless.”

With vacancy rates at record lows, landlords look for predictability, not personality. Professionals seem stable, couples show shared responsibility, but students make them hesitate. The application forms showed this caution: pages of documents, job details, bank statements, and references. Sign here. Initial there. Promise you won’t default, disappear, or cause trouble. At twenty one, I felt like just another line on a spreadsheet.

Eventually, I stopped taking things personally and tried to think more logically. I saw the rental process as a system I could learn and manage. I started tracking every property in an Excel sheet, listing the address, weekly rent, distance to university, tram access, the nearest supermarket, and how many people came to inspections. I kept notes on how responsive agents were, compared commute times, and weighed the pros and cons. Even if I couldn’t control how others saw me, I could control how prepared I was.

Without any local rental history, I had to rely on the small network I was building. Every supervisor, acquaintance, and friendly chat became a chance to build credibility. In a new country, you really do have to start from scratch.

You don’t need to prepare much for inspections. You walk in, check the cupboards, look at the light, and then leave. The real decisions happen during the application. That’s when you try to clear up doubts by attaching documents, showing your income, and listing references. You’re always trying to answer the unspoken question: can they trust you as a tenant? I started checking my email more often than I’d like to admit. Between lectures, on the tram, even on walks; whenever my phone buzzed, I felt a brief surge of hope. Usually, it was just a university update or promo, never the subject line I waited for.

After applying, everything slowed down. All that was left was waiting, and learning how much patience the process demanded. Finding accommodation in Melbourne

And finally, I became the one – out of twenty – that walked away with the lease.

A set of keys is all it took, to feel like I belonged.

Moving in brought its own challenges. Sharing a kitchen required teamwork. Paying bills on time mattered. Even small problems had to be discussed. Renting became a daily lesson in responsibility.

Concepts like bonds, utilities, and lease clauses were all new to me, but I learned to manage them. What was confusing at first slowly became more organised.

As I handled these new responsibilities, university kept me busy. I learned to split up chores: groceries one day, laundry another, and cleaning on a schedule. When my apartment was tidy, the city felt easier to manage. Contracts, expectations, and communication all had their own rhythm.

Finding a place asked more of me than I expected – patience, resilience, and faith through uncertainty. What I gained in the end wasn’t just a set of keys, but the knowledge that I was learning how to hold my life together, one responsibility at a time.

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