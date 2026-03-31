Indian films releasing in April 2026

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This month’s releases are worth planning around. A solid mix of action, comedy, drama and romance, with titles that should hold up beyond the hype. Grab your popcorn, pick a seat, and settle in.

RABB DA RADIO 3 (In cinemas)

Rabb Da Radio 3 (Punjabi) continues the heartwarming saga that began in 2017 and reappeared in 2019, rooted in family, love, and rural Punjabi traditions. While the first two films explored emotional bonds, sacrifice, and staying true to one’s roots, the third chapter introduces fresh challenges and poignant twists. Reuniting Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira, and directed by Harry Bhatti, the film promises the same warmth, depth, and cultural richness that made the franchise so beloved.

Releasing 3 April

DACOIT: EK PREMA KATHA (In cinemas)

This Adivi Sesh – Mrunal Thakur starrer finally releases after a brief postponement from March 27. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the Hindi-Telugu action thriller follows a man wrongfully accused who escapes prison and turns the tables on his former girlfriend. Exploring themes of love, betrayal, and revenge, the film promises high-octane action and a taut narrative, with an eventual streaming release on Amazon Prime Video.

Releasing 10 April Indian films in April 2026

BHOOTH BANGLA (In cinemas)

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years, bringing back their signature mix of comedy and chaos. Set in a spooky, old-world backdrop with supernatural elements, the film blends light scares with humour, with Kumar leading the story through his trademark comic timing. The ensemble cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani adds to the film’s lively, comedic energy. Overall, it promises to be an easy, entertaining mix of horror and humour with plenty of fun moments.

Releasing 10 April

PATRIOT (In cinemas)

This much-awaited Malayalam film brings together two of the biggest stars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, making it a major draw for fans. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller follows covert operatives who uncover a vast surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security crisis. Racing against time, they must dismantle a dangerous network before voices are silenced. Featuring an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy, the film promises high-octane action and emotional depth.

Releasing 23 April

GINNY WEDS SUNNY 2 (In cinemas)

What caught my attention in Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is the catchy, soulful track ‘Chapp Tilak Sab Cheeni’ featured in the trailer. The original 2020 film, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, found an audience with its quirky romance and humour on OTT. The sequel, written and directed by Prasshant Jha, arrives in cinemas with Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar as the new Ginny and Sunny. With its charming leads and memorable music, the film promises laughs, warmth, and a feel-good big-screen experience.

Releasing 24 April Indian films in April 2026

PEDDI (In cinemas)

Peddi is an action drama led by Ram Charan, with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and later streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, alongside Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Divyendu Sharma. Set against intense action and emotion, the story follows a gripping journey of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with music by A. R. Rahman and striking visuals by R. Rathnavelu, Peddi promises a gripping cinematic experience.

Releasing 30 April Indian films in April 2026

Read Also: Can’t get over Dhurandhar? Try these next