Can’t get over Dhurandhar? Try these next

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The striking appeal of masterly crafted action thriller films is their capacity to deliver edge-of-your-seat drama, right until the very end. The audience have their eyes glued to the screens as high-octane events unfold, sometimes loudly with explosions and gunshots and other times quieter with secret plans and deception. When it comes to Indian cinema, more often than not, action thrillers come richly nested with political nuances and past chronicles. Perfectly balanced with emotions, drama and sturdy plot lines, Indian cinema knows just how to add their touch to this much-loved genre. So, if you enjoyed Dhurandhar and its newly released sequel Dhurandhar 2, below are six Indian thrillers that need to be on your radar.

A saga of power, patriotism and personal vendetta, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar duology unfolds with ferocity, driven by a protagonist whose singular resolve – to protect his nation – is embodied with intensity by Ranveer Singh. It exemplifies a defining trait of Bollywood’s action thrillers: spectacle layered with emotion, where large-scale conflict is anchored in personal stakes. From gangland rivalries to covert missions and war narratives, the genre thrives on this blend – setting the stage for the standout films that follow.

Here’s a look at some must-watch Indian movies that take action and thriller to a whole new level.

MADRAS CAFE (2013)

Starring: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashii Khanna Films Like Dhurandhar

Set in the late 1980s and spanning into the early 1990s against the backdrop of Northern Sri Lanka, the film focuses on an Indian intelligence agent Vikram (Abraham) and his undertaking of a high-staked secret mission. Ensnared amid a civil war, political tension and an assassination conspiracy, Vikram sets out to fulfil his mission, come what may.

URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE (2019)

Starring: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina Films Like Dhurandhar

Inspired by the true story of the retaliatory acts to Pakistan’s 2016 Uri attack, the film follows Major Vihaan Singh Shergill (Kaushal) who is part of the Para Special Forces as he heads a covert operation to eliminate a group of militants responsible. The film is divided into five chapters, set in varied locations: The Seven Sisters, An Unsettling Peace, Bleed India with a Thousand Cuts, Naya Hindustan and The Surgical Strike. Echoing an unwavering sense of patriotism, the film delves into the vengeance, precision and resilience that drives such war operations and depicts the realities of the battlefield.

RAAZI (2018)

Starring: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat Films Like Dhurandhar

In this captivating spy thriller, Sehmat (Bhatt) plays an Indian RAW agent, who upon heeding her father’s request, marries into a family of Pakistani military officers to perform an undercover mission. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war, the film explores Sehmat’s journey as she navigates the clashing interests between upholding her patriotic duty and embracing her blooming relationship with her husband Iqbal (Kaushal). As Sehmat fulfils her responsibilities as an informant, Raazi makes for a masterful take on spy missions and the urgent choices one is forced to make and at what cost.

D-DAY (2013)

Starring: Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Rishi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Films Like Dhurandhar

A bold multi-perspective spy action thriller, D-Day recounts the mission led by Indian intelligence officer Wali Khan (Khan) as the team sets out to capture Goldman, a Pakistani terrorist who is one of India’s most hunted men. A slight error menaces the entire mission, forcing the intelligence officers to go into hiding. Unfiltered and raw, the film depicts the dangers and wildcards that entail these missions exactly as they are. If you’re looking for a stellar blend of action and suspense, this could be your next watch.

SATYA (1998)

Starring: J.D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee

Gang wars, cold-blooded murders and unfiltered brutality. A critically acclaimed cult classic, Satya is known for pioneering Bollywood gangster movies. Satya (Chakravarthy) is an immigrant seeking jobs in Mumbai. After a false charge, his friendship with gang boss Bhiku Mhatre (Bajpayee) in prison sparks a quick ascend to power in the Mumbai underworld. Struggling to reconcile his savage ways with his love life, Satya is a must-watch portrayal of how corruption, crime and loyalty drive the criminal world.

SACRED GAMES (2018-2019) [Television series, Netflix]

Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Neeraj Kabi Films Like Dhurandhar

To draw parallels to Dhurandhar, the acclaimed Sacred Games (2018-2019) runs on a similar note as the former: how the political events of India at a particular time affects the main characters, and eventually influences the plot. Based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, this neo-noir work follows Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh as he embarks on a perilous cat-and-mouse game after receiving a phone call from underworld tyrant Ganesh Gaitonde to save all of Mumbai, in just 25 days. Sartaj’s engulfment into India’s crime world, in a way, is analogous to Dhurandhar’s Hamza Ali Mazari as he infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicate: intense and violent.

Read Also: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Review