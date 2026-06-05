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A split portrait of a woman, inspired by goddesses Durga and Kali, in bold colours and textured brushstrokes. An acrylic piece of lemon, chillies, and marigolds that adorns the threshold of Indian homes and shops. A painting of overlapping rainbow shades, sunshine, and finger-painted raindrops. This is just a glimpse of the diverse line-up of artworks that breathe life into the walls of Sol Gallery. the art of belonging

Art for purpose

Showcased at Space 1-2 are artwork series of accomplished artists Gajendra Prasad Sahu and Chhatrapati Sri Dibyaranjan Biswal, who’ve come all the way from Odisha to present their creations in Melbourne for the first time. Developed over four decades, Gajendra Sahu’s artworks are a celebration of nature lovers. The human faces and the elements of floral landscapes in his works are a result of his meditative experience on the lap of nature.

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“Walking down the streets of Melbourne and observing its art galleries encouraged me to bring my work,” said the national award-winning artist. The proceeds from his art exhibits will go towards an old-age home he runs in Odisha.

Chattrapati Biswal’s works feature recurring motifs of Odisha’s iconic wooden dolls and the symbolic umbrella. Dolls represent the traditional crafts of Odisha, and the umbrella represents a shield. “This is a tribute to the silent protectors of art and craftsmanship, not just in Odisha but around the world. Our heritage must be preserved and passed on to the next generation, so they appreciate their roots,” Biswal affirmed.

A creative homecoming the art of belonging

On the other end of the gallery, the artworks of five artists – Nandita Chakraborty, Nitasha Malik, Rajvi Saria, Shipra Anand, and Samaya Tiwary – on display at the Project Room hit home. True to its theme, ‘Belonging’, each piece is an expression of the complex emotions behind the creative minds.

The exhibition is a culmination of a year-long work, said Nandita Chakraborty, curator and producer of Belonging. Nandita employs a filmic approach in her work Beautifully Broken to integrate texture, movement, and visual rhythm to evoke the sensation of thought in motion. Priyankar Gupta, a pre-visualiser and a creative consultant from India, adds an animated spin to her live-action work.

“In this exhibition, attendees will journey through each artist’s unique expression of what defines them, their artistic voice, their sense of place, and the unseen threads that connect them to their work,” stated Nandita. the art of belonging

Art, once a therapeutic practice, has now transformed into a full-time profession rooted in healing and self-discovery for this mixed media artist Nitasha Malik. One of her pieces, Spill the Chai Sis, got the attention from art patrons for all the right reasons. “The idea stemmed from witnessing hour-long telephonic conversations between my mother and my aunt over a cup of tea. It was her time and space,” expressed Nitasha, who moved to Melbourne from Delhi a decade ago, but often feels like her two personalities are in a tug of war.

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The brocade jacket from which a piece has been torn and embedded into the artwork sits right next to it within a frame. “Sometimes we celebrate the rich diversity of our Indian art only when it receives global recognition. It deserves more attention,” she added.

Shipra Anand’s Serenity and Storm – The Sacred Feminine Series draws spiritual energy from goddesses Durga and Kali to throw light on the many facets of feminine strength. Each work reflects the coexistence of two sides – strength and softness within every woman. “Raudra Durga is a fierce form. She’s never afraid to speak up for what’s right. We, too, must stay true to our beliefs,” elaborated Shipra, adding, “My paintings are not region or religion-specific. They have a global appeal.” the art of belonging

To each their own

Art defies age. Two of the featured artists – Rajvi Saria and Samaya Tiwary, all of 13 and seven years of age, have the simplest explanation of what ‘Belonging’ means to them. “To belong is to be part of a group. I belong with art through my work,” said a proud Rajvi, four of whose paintings depict the theme of the day through Love & Divinity, Potential, Colours, and Stillness.

Samaya uses art to articulate her everyday thoughts. Her acrylic works represent ‘Belonging’ through the basic idea that everything has a place. Strawberries belong at the top of the cake. Eggs belong to the nest. Stars belong to the sky. Flowers belong to the garden. The playful strokes with a vivid combination of colours present profound thoughts from a child’s perspective.

As humans, we are constantly questioning and navigating our identity and place in the ever-evolving world. We need more such art to anchor us and embrace us through shared human experience.

The opening reception was held on 3 June 2026, at the gallery in the presence of an intimate gathering. Artistes from Chandralaya School of Dance delivered a soulful Bharatanatyam performance. Shri Tej Krishan, Head of Chancery & Consul (Cons. & CGO) and Viv Nguyen, Chairperson, Victorian Multicultural Commission, graced the event and extended their wishes.

The exhibition is on till Sunday, 14 June 2026, 4:00 pm at Sol Gallery.

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