The cat’s out of the bag? PM Modi’s Australia visit all but confirmed

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PM Modi’s Australia Visit

When Indian Link first reported nearly two months ago that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to visit Australia later this year, there was the usual diplomatic silence. Neither India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) nor Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) offered confirmation. Officials on both sides remained tight-lipped, as is often the case with high-level bilateral visits that involve extensive security and protocol arrangements.

But now, what was once whispered in diplomatic corridors appears to have been publicly all but acknowledged.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) in Canberra today, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made perhaps the clearest indication yet that PM Modi’s visit is imminent.

“So, when Prime Minister Modi, of course, comes here in a short period of time, for the second time since I’ve been Prime Minister, I’m so looking forward to the engagement with the community, because it is a community without whom modern Australia would be hard to imagine,” Albanese said.

The remark, delivered almost in passing at the AIBC event marking its 40th anniversary, has effectively fuelled expectations that an official announcement may now be only days away.

And increasingly, all signs point towards Melbourne emerging as the likely centrepiece of the visit over Sydney.

Why not? Sydney has played host to the last two major PM Modi community events in Australia, including the massive Olympic Park gathering in 2023 alongside Albanese. Melbourne, meanwhile, has quietly become home to one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing Indian diaspora populations. Politically, culturally, and economically, Victoria’s Indian community has become impossible to ignore.

A Melbourne event would not only spread the diplomatic spotlight beyond Sydney but also acknowledge the demographic shift taking place within Australia’s Indian diaspora. Suburbs across Melbourne’s west and southeast have seen explosive growth in Indian-origin residents over the past decade, transforming the city into a major hub for Indian business, education, culture and political engagement.

If confirmed, this would mark PM Modi’s third visit to Australia and would further underline the rapidly deepening relationship between Canberra and New Delhi. The two nations have significantly expanded cooperation in trade, defence, critical minerals, education and the Indo-Pacific strategic space over recent years.

Equally important is the political symbolism. Albanese’s specific mention of community engagement highlights the growing importance of the Indian-Australian diaspora, now one of the country’s fastest-growing and most influential migrant communities.

“I assure you that our position on migration, when it comes to the Indian community, is one of welcoming, welcoming as Australians. And you will never hear from me a distinction drawn between migrants and Australians,” said the Australian Prime Minister.

From business and technology to medicine, education and politics, the Indian community has become deeply woven into Australia’s social and economic fabric.

For Indian Link, however, there may also be a quiet sense of vindication. What was initially treated cautiously in some quarters now appears to have moved from informed speculation to near certainty.

As diplomats would say, watch this space. But increasingly, this seems less like a rumour and more like the worst-kept secret in Canberra.

Read more: July dates firm for Modi visit down under