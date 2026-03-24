Prime Minister Modi to visit Australia in July

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Modi’s Australia visit 2026

High level preparations are underway for the third visit to Australia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior sources who work in the bilateral space have confirmed to Indian Link that this visit, scheduled for July, will largely be based in Sydney with Melbourne yet again missing out.

“Of course, we need to be mindful about the fast-changing global geopolitics which can cast a shadow over any planned visit but at the moment, it is all systems go on the visit,” said one source who did not wish to be identified.

Though no official announcement has yet been made by the Australian Dept of Foreign Affairs and Trade or the Ministry of External Affairs, India, multiple independent sources have spoken to Indian Link about PM Modi’s visit.

As in earlier visits of 2014 and 2023, high on the agenda will be Australian-supplied critical minerals, which have emerged as a key pillar of the expanding strategic and economic partnership between India and Australia, particularly in the context of clean energy and advanced technologies.

Another item high on the agenda is expected to be the ongoing need of Australian capital for India’s infrastructure development. Both PM Modi and PM Albanese have framed this as mutually beneficial partnership – supporting India’s growth ambitions while providing Australian investors with access to one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

It is to be noted however, PM Modi’s planned visit comes amid signs of strain within the Quad grouping, which also includes the United States and Japan. While leaders continue to emphasise cooperation, differences over strategic priorities and global alignments have slowed momentum.

However, taken together, Modi’s visits and Albanese’s outreach to India highlight a maturing partnership – one that remains resilient bilaterally, even as broader regional frameworks face growing uncertainty.

Away from the politics, what the Indian diaspora would be looking forward to, would be another opportunity to listen to Prime Minister Modi.

Narendra Modi’s public speeches during his visits to Australia in 2014 and 2023, particularly in Sydney, highlight the growing importance of diaspora engagement in India’s foreign policy.

In 2014, Modi addressed a large crowd at Sydney’s Allphones Arena (now Qudos Bank Arena) during his first visit as Prime Minister.

The event marked a historic moment, as it was his first major outreach to the Indian community in Australia. His speech focused on India’s economic potential, democratic values, and the role of the diaspora as a bridge between India and Australia.

The enthusiastic reception signalled a renewed sense of connection among overseas Indians and set the tone for future engagements.

Nearly a decade later, in 2023, Modi returned to the same venue to an even larger and more energetic audience. Over 20,000 people attended, creating an atmosphere often compared to a rock concert. Modi’s Australia visit 2026

Anthony Albanese famously remarked that the welcome rivalled that of Bruce Springsteen.

Modi’s speech then emphasised themes such as democracy, diversity, and friendship, often summarised in catchy phrases like “democracy, diaspora, and dosti.”

While the 2014 speech symbolised a new beginning in India-Australia relations, the 2023 address reflected their maturity and growing strategic alignment.

Three years later, amidst global trade and security uncertainty, PM Modi’s message will be closely heard not only by the Indian diaspora but also by political leadership worldwide.

Read more: Narendra Modi’s salary compared to other world leaders