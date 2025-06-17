Narendra Modi’s salary compared to other world leaders

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s salary has been a topic of discussion, especially when compared to other world leaders. Modi, who has been in office since 2014, receives a salary of about 2 million rupees ($35,822) a year, according to the Economic Times. But how does this compare to the salaries of other global leaders?

While the US president’s salary has been steady at $617,000 since 2001, Prime Minister Modi’s salary is determined by the Indian government and has seen periodic adjustments. Despite being one of the most influential leaders globally, Modi’s salary is relatively modest compared to his counterparts.

Australian PM Albanese will get a pay rise to $622,000 on 1 July but Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is the highest-paid government leader, collecting $SG2.2 million ($2.5 million) last year. This high salary is part of Singapore’s strategy to reduce corruption and attract top talent to public service.

In contrast, the leader of Hong Kong, John Lee, earns about $HK5.6 million ($1.1 million) annually. Similarly, the Swiss president, who holds the position on a rotational one-year basis, received about 459,688 Swiss francs ($877,101) in 2024.

Among comparable countries, Modi’s salary is on the lower end. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to earn about $C422,000 ($477,920) this year, while New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be paid $NZ510,300 ($474,000). UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is likely entitled to more than £174,711 ($365,334) this year.

Across Europe, PM Salaries vary significantly. French President Emmanuel Macron is paid €182,000 ($324,183), and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen receives 1,458,000 krone ($348,370).

Public feedback on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s salary has sparked a wide range of opinions. Many believe that his annual pay is quite modest, especially given the scale of responsibility he carries as the leader of one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing democracies. They see it as a reflection of simplicity and dedication to public service.

On the other hand, some argue that his salary should be reviewed in relation to the average income of Indian citizens, calling for a more realistic and equitable comparison. The discussion reflects deeper concerns about leadership, compensation, and public accountability in modern India.

