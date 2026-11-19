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Catherine, Princess of Wales, wasn’t on the programme to speak. But near the end of the night at the Jio World Convention Centre on 17 November, she walked onstage to present the last Earthshot Prize of the evening. It went to Bhutan, and Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuk accepted it. Catherine spoke briefly about the healing she had found in nature while recovering from cancer and about species and habitats vanishing faster than ever. She also said there was still reason to hope.

It was her first Earthshot Prize ceremony in four years and the most genuinely moving moment of the night. Five thousand guests sat through it in rare silence. Most of what came before was, shall we say, very Mumbai.

Why India, why now

To be fair to the prize, India earned this one on merit. Prince William founded Earthshot Prize in 2020, modelled it on John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot”, and set it a deadline: solutions to repair the planet by 2030. Each year, 15 finalists compete across five categories. Five winners each take home £1 million and get access to investors who can help them grow.

Previous Earthshot Prize ceremonies were held in London, Boston, Singapore, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro. Before this year, India had produced seven finalists and four winners, more than any other country, including Kheyti and Takachar. At an Impact Assembly the day before the ceremony, William said India was showing that growth and environmental protection need not be a trade-off.

A home win

The loudest cheer went to Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which won Clean Our Air. It has sold more than 400,000 electric three-wheelers and wants one million EVs on Indian roads by 2030. India’s other finalist, the women-led Mahila Housing Trust, missed out.

The other prizes went to Bhutan for its land-restoration drive, to the Pacific island nation Niue for protecting an ocean area larger than the UK, to France’s PFAS-Free campaign against “forever chemicals”, and to Danish energy company Ørsted, which went from coal to offshore wind.

Follow the money (lovingly)

First, the plumbing. The Earthshot Prize summit and Awards Night were sponsored by the Serum Institute of India, the Poonawalla family’s vaccine giant. In October 2024, Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions bought a 50 per cent stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for Rs 1,000 crore.

So it was perhaps no great shock that Karan Johar ended up hosting, the first Indian to do so, and became the prize’s face in India for months beforehand. That included a well-photographed chat with William in London about rainfall and farmers.

Nobody is suggesting anything improper. This is simply how the city works: a vaccine maker sponsors a climate summit, its chief co-owns the host’s studio, and the host brings the stars. Even saving the planet, it turns out, needs a producer. And somehow, everything boils down to Bollywood.

The seating chart

Which brings us to Ananya Birla. If your Instagram feed is anything to go by, she is everywhere this year: the vlogs, the Koffee with Karan couch, the IPL stands, and now, apparently, the role of Karan Johar’s new best friend. That friendship seems to have earned her a seat directly behind the Prince and Princess of Wales, which in a room of 5,000 people and a thousand cameras is about as close as you can get to guaranteed visibility.

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It is a curious turn for a family that has long preferred the business pages to the gossip columns. The Birlas have never been media-hungry. Ananya, singer, entrepreneur and sixth-generation scion, is the cheerful exception.

It may be worth noting that Svatantra Microfin, the lender she founded at 17, filed papers with SEBI in August for a Rs 3,000 crore IPO. Is a royal-adjacent public image part of the pre-listing glow? Probably a coincidence. But it can’t hurt.

We wonder where the Ambanis were. They seemed to be missing in action for this show.

What Kate wore, and who didn’t dress her

The fashion was its own subplot. Everyone was waiting to see which marquee Indian couturier would dress Catherine. In the end she chose Mahima Mahajan, a quieter name. Her vermilion Anarkali was in handwoven silk georgette with Banarasi gold work, and it looked lovely. William matched her in a black bandhgala.

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The surprise was sharper because Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar’s best friend and Bollywood’s default designer, was very much there. He was just dressing someone else. Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley wore his custom gold Kanjeevaram lehenga, made with Swadesh, a nod to her Tamil roots. The fabric reportedly took 700 to 750 hours to weave by hand. Make of the palace’s choice what you will.

Beyond Bollywood

The film stars came out in force. Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor presented awards. Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur, Ishaan Khatter, Khushi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh and Sayani Gupta all walked the green carpet. But the room did stretch further.

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Sachin Tendulkar presented an award and arrived with his family. The day before, he had played gully cricket with the royals and local schoolchildren at Ballard Estate, after the couple rode the new Metro Aqua Line. Oscar winner Rami Malek presented. Simone Ashley performed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came with Amruta Fadnavis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the carpet; he was due to meet the couple in New Delhi the next day.

Australian readers will have spotted Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin and an Earthshot ambassador, presenting alongside South African actor Nomzamo Mbatha. On the music side, Take That played their first-ever show in India. Shreya Ghoshal sang, Wild Wild Women, India’s first all-female hip-hop collective, and jazz musician Merlin D’Souza performed, and composer Shashwat Sachdev closed the night.

Talking the talk

To their credit, several stars used the carpet for more than “lovely evening”. One does wonder, though, what the sustainability ledger looked like for the many custom, flown-in, likely worn-once couture looks on that carpet.

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A handloom lehenga that kept a master weaver busy for a month is one thing. A wardrobe built for a single photo call at an environmental awards is another. Perhaps that’s a category for next year.

Meanwhile, outside

Then there was the air. On the morning of the ceremony, one real-time tracker had Mumbai’s AQI (on the US scale) at 202, which it labelled “severe”. So the world’s most prominent environmental award met in a city where breathing was, that day, a health advisory.

The organisers would say that is exactly the point: the prize goes where the problems, and the solutions, are biggest. It’s a fair answer. It just reads better from inside an air-conditioned convention centre.

Watching from Australia

The Earthshot Prize ceremony streams on Prime Video from 30 November, the first time the awards have been on the platform, across more than 240 countries and territories, Australia included. Watch it for Catherine’s speech, for Mahindra’s win, and for a game of spot-the-connection in the front rows.

Oh, and one more thing. Chatting on stage after the show, William seemed to let slip where Earthshot goes next: “Big year next year, Australia!” Kensington Palace hasn’t confirmed it yet, but Sydney and Melbourne may want to start on their guest lists.

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