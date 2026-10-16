Wear & Tell with Hiral Adhyaru

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Hiral Adhyaru

Wear & Tell with Harsheni Maniarasan is Indian Link’s newest fashion column exploring personal style, cultural stories and everything in between. Through candid conversations with members of the Indian-Australian community, we uncover the stories and identities woven into what we wear. From everyday staples to statement pieces and style inspirations, we’re celebrating individuality, identity and culture – one wardrobe at a time.

We kick off the series with HIRAL ADHYARU, Indian Link Radio presenter and emcee whose warmth, infectious energy and love for Indian culture have made her a much-loved presence at community events and celebrations.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What does your style say about you before you say a word?

HIRAL ADHYARU: I’d say my style is deeply Indian, but with a contemporary twist. I love bringing the two together!

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HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What is your go-to colour (palette)?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Bright colours, always! I absolutely love them. I know the world seems to be having a moment with neutrals, blacks and whites, but that’s just not me. Give me reds, greens, and anything bold and vibrant, and I’m happy!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Your boldest fashion moment?

HIRAL ADHYARU: That’s a tough one! I don’t think boldness is necessarily about what you wear; it’s about how you carry it. I’d probably choose a bridal fashion show I once took part in. I felt completely confident and comfortable in what I was wearing – and, to me, that’s what makes a fashion moment truly bold.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What are your wardrobe must-haves?

HIRAL ADHYARU: With all the different events I host, my wardrobe has to be ready for anything! A few gorgeous statement gowns are an absolute must, along with three or four colourful power blazers for professional events. And of course, my beloved ghagras in beautiful, vibrant colours for Navratri celebrations. Honestly, I think I’ve got every occasion covered!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What is your favourite fashion item passed down from a family member – tell us the story.

HIRAL ADHYARU: It has to be a beautiful gold-plated silver necklace and matching earrings that my mum passed down to me at my son’s janeyu (sacred thread) ceremony many years ago. I grew up watching her wear the set for special occasions, particularly our family poojas and rituals, so it holds a lot of memories.

Now it’s my turn to bring it out for festivals and family celebrations. It’s my favourite heirloom piece, and honestly, no trendy accessory could ever replace it. Every time I wear it, I feel like I’m wrapped in Mum’s embrace.

Sometimes I mix things up and pair the necklace with jhumkas instead. I do love a good jhumka moment!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Do you have a fashion role model?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Deepika Padukone, hands down! I absolutely love her fashion game, especially when she goes desi. Whether it’s a stunning sari or a statement ethnic look, she just nails it every time. And since we’re both tall, I like to think I could pull off some of her looks too! A little Deepika-inspired glam? Yes, please!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Any emerging designers whose works you have been following?

HIRAL ADHYARU:Krina Parikh. She’s a local designer and I absolutely love her work. The best part? I barely have to brief her! I just say, “Krina, I need an Indian outfit for xyz event,” and she takes it from there. She knows my vibe, picks the colours, styles the whole look – and somehow nails it every single time. And the compliments? They just keep coming! She’s one designer I’ll keep going back to. Why mess with a winning formula?

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What is your jewellery essential?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Oh my God, jhumkas! I’m a jhumka girl through and through. Give me a fabulous pair and I’m sorted – no necklace, no bangles, nothing else needed! And I’m not talking about those dainty little ones. I love them big, bold and dramatic! Oversized chandbalis, gorgeous layered ones, those extra-long, shoulder-grazing beauties Bollywood divas are rocking these days – that’s my vibe! The bigger the statement, the better. For me, it’s always been jhumkas over everything!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What does “home” look like in your wardrobe?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Comfortable. Loose-fitting. Cotton and linen these days, as summer sets in.

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HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Outfit mood board or spontaneous creations?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Spontaneous, always.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Sarees or lenghas?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Lenghas.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Gold or silver?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Ahhh, I can’t pick. I’ve got several pieces in both categories! I’ll choose whatever goes with my outfit of the day.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Minimalism or maximalism?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Again, depends. If I’m wearing a gown, I’d go minimalist. But if it’s an Indian outfit, then I want everything, full on solah singaar, thank you very much!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Tailoring or streetwear?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Tailoring.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What is at the top of your fashion wish list?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Still looking for that one good gown. It’s the one thing I struggle with in Sydney – much of what is available shows skin. Mind you I have no problems whatsoever with that when others wear it – it just does not look good on me (believe me, I’ve tried!)

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: What would you wear when attending (a desi / Indian) wedding?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Lengha. With a pair of statement jhumkas and maybe a necklace. My signature, always.

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Is there a trend you’ve recently jumped on?

HIRAL ADHYARU: Trends? I don’t chase them! I’m all about wearing what makes me feel good. For me, comfort always comes before what’s trending. If an outfit looks fabulous but I can’t relax in it, it’s a no from me! I like doing my own thing, fashion-wise. And who knows? Maybe I’m setting a trend without even trying! Call it comfort chic!

HARSHENI MANIARASAN: Has your personal style become more or less traditional with age?

HIRAL ADHYARU: More traditional, definitely! The older I get, the more I find myself drawn to Indian wear. There’s just something about our traditional silhouettes, colours and craftsmanship that I love. I guess you could say I’m embracing my desi side more than ever!

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